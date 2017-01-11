Let Brian Fisher Cook Your Next Unforgettable Meal at Entente

“I’m not really qualified to be in this article,” Brian Fisher says before taking another sip of Ovum Riesling. It’s one of several natural wines that is on the list at the newly opened Entente. The restaurant is the first to have the 34-year-old chef’s name leading the bill. He’s terrified. My presence, under the veiled guise that I’m rounding up Chicago’s up-and-coming chefs, doesn’t help calm his nerves. The wine, though, does. “I just don’t feel like I’m there yet.”

Chicken liver mousse topped with concord grape jam and house-made bread that tastes like a grown-up peanut butter and jelly sandwich betrays his "not really qualified" statement. Then again, Fisher has always let his food do the talking -- from now-closed Maverick in San Francisco with Matt Brimer (currently executive chef at Haven) and Joshua Pinsky (currently executive chef at Momofuku Nishi) to his most recent stint as consulting chef at Wicker Park’s Saved by the Bell pop-up. The trick now is finding his voice, after playing second fiddle to some of the country’s best chefs for the past decade. The most overshadowing of which is his former boss, mentor, and, in a lot of ways, a reflection of himself: Michael Carlson.