How to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Chicago, According to a Local Expert

Get ready for the Year of the Tiger. According to the Chinese calendar, which is based on the phases of the moon, the Lunar New Year usually starts on the second new moon after the Winter solstice, and this year, that means February 1. We turned to none other than Chicago chef Edward Kim of lauded Pan-Asian fixture Mott Street for the lowdown on how to properly ring it in.

Kim was raised in Park Ridge, and visited Korea, his family’s country of origin, almost every year throughout his childhood. There, Kim remembers Lunar New Year—Seollal in Korean—as a major celebration. “We’d have a large dinner one night with our extended family,” he explains. “We’d pay respect to our elders—in Korea, the graves are on top of mountains and they are very beautiful. We’d spend time in nature, having a picnic at the hill that your ancestors’ graves are built on. It’s something that could be macabre, but it’s actually very celebratory.”