5 insanely good oyster deals to jump on this week

Chicago Because of their aphrodisiac properties, it's long been understood that oysters get you in the mood for... more oysters. Which's why we found not one, but FIVE awesome ones that're cheap enough for you, making it possible to get in on all of them this week.
Devon Seafood Grill: All of Devon’s East Coast oysters are $1 during happy hours, and no, that's not a typo -- Devon actually has more than one happy hour: 4-7pm and 9-10pm Monday through Friday, and 4-10pm on Sundays.
Vera: Pretend it's still the weekend (because it is! See, it's working!) by hitting this Spanish tapas resto on Mondays for six-for-$6 oysters, tender beef tongue, and a glass (or four) of Sherry or vintage Madeira.
The Grid: Before you dive into The Grid’s famous duck fat popcorn (still do that too, though), take advantage of their Mondays-only $1 oyster deal, where buck-a-shuck bivalves are served on the half-shell with lemon, Tabasco sauce, and rice pearls.
Shaw’s Crab House: Every day from 4-6pm, Shaw’s offers half-priced oysters. It’s not quite a $1 oyster deal, but at just-under-$7 for a half-dozen of some of the Windy City’s finest oysters, it's pretty damn close.
Pearl Tavern: If you buy a half-dozen oysters between 4-7pm on Mondays, you can get a half-dozen FREE at this new, riverside seafood establishment. You’re probably going to need the savory crab churros, grilled octopus, and a Dirty Pearl cocktail garnished with an oyster, too. Because obviously.
This upscale Gold Coast spot serves award-winning crab cakes, Maine lobster bisque, and a host of other delicious options from the ocean.
This Spanish-leaning wine bar offers seasonally rotating vinos alongside shareable plates like bacon-wrapped dates, ceviche, paella, and charcuterie.
This subterranean lounge serves next-level bar snacks (duck fat popcorn, pad Thai-flavored peanuts), and jars full of spreadable goodness like cave-aged cheddar "pimento" spread w/ roasted red peppers, and flageolet beans with truffle Amere bitters. They're also making top-notch cocktails, like Thai-style mojitos.
This upscale seafood restaurant with locations in River North and Schaumburg, IL is split between a sophisticated dining room and a more laid-back oyster bar. Shaw's overall speciality is American seafood, and it's got killer crab cakes, lobster rolls, and seasonal fish entrees, plus surf and turf dinners. It also serves sushi and sashimi. The oyster selection changes daily, but all the oyster-producing regions of the country are represented on the menu (Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, etc). The interior is classic and old-school -- it's like a steakhouse but fishier.
The pearl Tavern comes to us via restaurant developer Adolfo Garcia who has taken on the task of bringing old-style Chicago back to well, Chicago. Expect fresh seafood and oysters galore at this charming establishment.