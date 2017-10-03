Chicago's first-ever "L" restaurant map

Because eating on the L is verboten by the Don't Be A Huge D-Bag Transit Authority, you're gonna have to keep doing it at restaurants. And just like we did with our L Bar Map, we're making that a whole hell of a lot easier by mapping out one restaurant for every single stop -- so you can eat right after getting off the L -- that's both 1) awesome, and 2) less than a 10min walk away.
We've got the entire city covered on this one, so check out a blown-up version of our restaurant map here, plus details on every spot below.
RED LINE (NORTH)
Howard - Pete's Grill
Jarvis - Luzzat
Morse - Grill Inn
Loyola - bopNgrill
Granville - Dak
Thorndale - Moody's Pub
Brwyn Mawr - Nookies
Berwyn - Lady Gregory's
Argyle - Sun Wah BBQ
Lawrence - Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Wilson - La Cuidad
Sheridan - TAC Quick
Addison - Cozy
Belmont - Big & Little's
Fullerton - Allende Restaurante
North/Clybourn - Franks N’ Dawgs
Clark/Division - Chicago Q
Chicago - Bar Toma
Grand - XOCO
RED LINE (SOUTH)
Roosevelt - Eleven City Diner
Cermak–Chinatown - Lao Sze Chuan
Sox-35th - 35th St. Red Hots
47th - Amelia's
Garfield - Ms. Biscuit
69th - Lem's BBQ
79th - Yassa African Restaurant
87th - Harold's Chicken Shack
95th/Dan Ryan - Jim's Original
BLUE LINE (NORTHWEST)
O' Hare - Tortas Frontera
Cumberland - D'Agostino's Pizza & Pub
Harlem - Dino's Italian
Jefferson Park - Gale Street Inn
Montrose - Roma's Italian Beef & Sausage
Irving Park - Smoque
Addison - Mirabell
Belmont - Mic Duck's Drive In
Logan Square - Lula Cafe
California - Bang Bang Pie Shop
Western - Belly Shack
Damen - Piece
Division - La Pasadita
Chicago - The Silver Palm
Grand - The Dawson
BLUE LINE (WEST)
Clinton - Bombacigno's J & C Inn
UIC–Halsted - Greek Islands
Racine - Tufano's Vernon Park Tap
Illinois Medical District - La Lagartija
Western - Moon's Sandwich Shop
Kedzie-Homan - Jimmy G's
Pulaski - Mary's Bar-B-Que
Cicero - La Quebrada
Austin - Buzz Cafe
Oak Park - Taste of Brasil Cafe
Harlem - Jimmy's Place
Forest Park - Gaetano's Cafe
BROWN LINE
Kimball - Great Sea Chinese Restaurant
Kedzie - Golden Crust Pizza and Tap
Francisco - Taqueria San Matias
Rockwell - The Red Lion
Western - Chubby Wieners
Damen - Aroy Thai
Montrose - Spacca Napoli
Irving Park - Snappy's Shrimp
Addison - Endgrain
Paulina - Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Southport - Crosby's Kitchen
Wellington - Andy's Thai Kitchen
Diversey - Penny's Noodles
Armitage - Butcher & The Burger
Sedgwick - Twin Anchors
Chicago - Farmhouse
Merchandise Mart - Bavette's Bar & Boeuf
THE LOOP
Clark/Lake - Blackwood BBQ
State/Lake - Bar Pastoral
Randolph/Wabash - Heaven on Seven
Madison/Wabash - Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
Adams/Wabash - Max's Take Out
Library - Fontano's Subs
LaSalle/Van Buren - Saucy Porka
Quincy/Wells - Pierogi Heaven
Washington/Wells - Cafecito
BLUE LINE
Washington - Atwood
Monroe - BenjYehuda
Jackson - Harry's Sandwich Shop
LaSalle - Skrine Chops
RED LINE
Lake - Gold Coast Dogs
Monroe - Beef & Brandy
Jackson - The Berghoff
Harrison - Epic Burger
PINK LINE
54th/Cermak - Klas
Cicero - Scatchell's Beef & Pizza
Kostner - Troha's
Pulaski - Lou Malnati’s
Central Park - Green Tomato Cafe
Kedzie - El MIlagro Tortilleria
California - La Casa de Samuel
Western - Don’s Humburgers
Damen - The Tamale Lady
18th - Carnitas Uruapan
Polk - Scafuri Bakery
Ashland - Urban Belly
Morgan - Vera
Clinton - French Market
GREEN LINE (SOUTH)
Roosevelt - Eleven City Diner
35th-Bronzeville-IIT - Mama Lou's Comfort Kitchen
Indiana - Pearl's Place
43rd - Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles
47th - Cafe Trinidad
Garfield - Miss Lee's Good Food
King Drive - Parkway Hoagies
East 63rd/Cottage Drive - Daley's Restaurant
Halsted - Soul Vegan
GREEN LINE (WEST)
Harlem/Lake - Marion Street Cheese Market
Oak Park - Maya Del Sol
Ridgeland - Cuzzo's
Austin - Momma Mo's
Central - Uncle Remus
Laramie - 3-D's Jerk Chicken
Cicero - Laymon's BBQ
Pulaski - Tony's Italian Beef
Conservatory - Inspiration Kitchens
Kedzie - Ruby's Restaurant
California - Wallace's Catfish Corners
ORANGE LINE
Midway - Manolo's Tamales
Pulaski - Birrieria Zaragoza
Kedzie - Mariscos El Kora
Western - La Quebrada
Ashland - Chiu Quon Bakery
Halsted - Pleasant House
Roosevelt - Eleven City Diner
Mike Gebert is a James Beard Award-winning food video producer and writer and Founder of SkyFullofBacon.com. Follow him on Twitter @skyfullofbacon.
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and you can hear his dulcet tones in a recent WGN radio interview here. Follow him @SeanCooley.