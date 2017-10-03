Food & Drink

Chicago's first-ever "L" restaurant map

By and Published On 04/09/2014 By And Published On 04/09/2014

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donuts at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

Because eating on the L is verboten by the Don't Be A Huge D-Bag Transit Authority, you're gonna have to keep doing it at restaurants. And just like we did with our L Bar Map, we're making that a whole hell of a lot easier by mapping out one restaurant for every single stop -- so you can eat right after getting off the L -- that's both 1) awesome, and 2) less than a 10min walk away.

We've got the entire city covered on this one, so check out a blown-up version of our restaurant map here, plus details on every spot below.

Related

related

Chicago's 10 most under-the-radar taco joints

related

The Ultimate Loop Lunch Guide

related

It's after 2am. Here are the 60 places in Chicago that'll still deliver you food.

related

Chicago's 10 most under-the-radar taco joints
chicago train l restaurants best

RED LINE (NORTH)
Howard - Pete's Grill
Jarvis - Luzzat
Morse - Grill Inn
Loyola - bopNgrill
Granville - Dak
Thorndale - Moody's Pub
Brwyn Mawr - Nookies
Berwyn - Lady Gregory's
Argyle - Sun Wah BBQ
Lawrence - Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Wilson - La Cuidad
Sheridan - TAC Quick
Addison - Cozy
Belmont - Big & Little's
Fullerton - Allende Restaurante
North/Clybourn - Franks N’ Dawgs
Clark/Division - Chicago Q
Chicago - Bar Toma
Grand - XOCO

RED LINE (SOUTH)
Roosevelt - Eleven City Diner
Cermak–Chinatown - Lao Sze Chuan
Sox-35th - 35th St. Red Hots
47th - Amelia's
Garfield - Ms. Biscuit
69th - Lem's BBQ
79th - Yassa African Restaurant
87th - Harold's Chicken Shack
95th/Dan Ryan - Jim's Original

BLUE LINE (NORTHWEST)
O' Hare - Tortas Frontera
Cumberland - D'Agostino's Pizza & Pub
Harlem - Dino's Italian
Jefferson Park - Gale Street Inn
Montrose - Roma's Italian Beef & Sausage
Irving Park - Smoque
Addison - Mirabell
Belmont - Mic Duck's Drive In
Logan Square - Lula Cafe
California - Bang Bang Pie Shop
Western - Belly Shack
Damen - Piece
Division - La Pasadita
Chicago - The Silver Palm
Grand - The Dawson

BLUE LINE (WEST)
Clinton - Bombacigno's J & C Inn
UIC–Halsted - Greek Islands
Racine - Tufano's Vernon Park Tap
Illinois Medical District - La Lagartija
Western - Moon's Sandwich Shop
Kedzie-Homan - Jimmy G's
Pulaski - Mary's Bar-B-Que
Cicero - La Quebrada
Austin - Buzz Cafe
Oak Park - Taste of Brasil Cafe
Harlem - Jimmy's Place
Forest Park - Gaetano's Cafe

related

The 12 best Illinois restaurants NOT in Chicago

related

The Ultimate Loop Lunch Guide

BROWN LINE
Kimball - Great Sea Chinese Restaurant
Kedzie - Golden Crust Pizza and Tap
Francisco - Taqueria San Matias
Rockwell - The Red Lion
Western - Chubby Wieners
Damen - Aroy Thai
Montrose - Spacca Napoli
Irving Park - Snappy's Shrimp
Addison - Endgrain
Paulina - Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Southport - Crosby's Kitchen
Wellington - Andy's Thai Kitchen
Diversey - Penny's Noodles
Armitage - Butcher & The Burger
Sedgwick - Twin Anchors
Chicago - Farmhouse
Merchandise Mart - Bavette's Bar & Boeuf

THE LOOP
Clark/Lake - Blackwood BBQ
State/Lake - Bar Pastoral
Randolph/Wabash - Heaven on Seven
Madison/Wabash - Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
Adams/Wabash - Max's Take Out
Library - Fontano's Subs
LaSalle/Van Buren - Saucy Porka
Quincy/Wells - Pierogi Heaven
Washington/Wells - Cafecito

BLUE LINE
Washington - Atwood
Monroe - BenjYehuda
Jackson - Harry's Sandwich Shop
LaSalle - Skrine Chops

RED LINE
Lake - Gold Coast Dogs
Monroe - Beef & Brandy
Jackson - The Berghoff
Harrison - Epic Burger

PINK LINE
54th/Cermak - Klas
Cicero - Scatchell's Beef & Pizza
Kostner - Troha's 
Pulaski - Lou Malnati’s
Central Park - Green Tomato Cafe
Kedzie - El MIlagro Tortilleria
California - La Casa de Samuel
Western - Don’s Humburgers
Damen - The Tamale Lady
18th - Carnitas Uruapan
Polk - Scafuri Bakery
Ashland - Urban Belly
Morgan - Vera
Clinton - French Market

GREEN LINE (SOUTH)
Roosevelt - Eleven City Diner
35th-Bronzeville-IIT - Mama Lou's Comfort Kitchen
Indiana - Pearl's Place
43rd - Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles
47th - Cafe Trinidad
Garfield - Miss Lee's Good Food
King Drive - Parkway Hoagies
East 63rd/Cottage Drive - Daley's Restaurant
Halsted - Soul Vegan

related

It's after 2am. Here are the 60 places in Chicago that'll still deliver you food.

GREEN LINE (WEST)
Harlem/Lake - Marion Street Cheese Market
Oak Park - Maya Del Sol
Ridgeland - Cuzzo's 
Austin - Momma Mo's
Central - Uncle Remus
Laramie - 3-D's Jerk Chicken
Cicero - Laymon's BBQ
Pulaski - Tony's Italian Beef
Conservatory - Inspiration Kitchens
Kedzie - Ruby's Restaurant
California - Wallace's Catfish Corners

ORANGE LINE
Midway - Manolo's Tamales
Pulaski - Birrieria Zaragoza
Kedzie - Mariscos El Kora
Western - La Quebrada
Ashland - Chiu Quon Bakery
Halsted - Pleasant House
Roosevelt - Eleven City Diner

Mike Gebert is a James Beard Award-winning food video producer and writer and Founder of SkyFullofBacon.com. Follow him on Twitter @skyfullofbacon.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and you can hear his dulcet tones in a recent WGN radio interview here. Follow him @SeanCooley.

Stuff You'll Like