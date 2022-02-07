Where to Celebrate Chicago Black Restaurant Week
Now through February 20, raise a glass to Chicago’s Black-owned fine dining destinations, cafes, juice bars, barbecue joints, and more.
14 days of unbeatable dining deals have splashed down in the Windy City this week thanks to Chicago Black Restaurant Week’s February 6th kick-off. Founded in 2015 by Memphis’ Lauran Smith as a way to spotlight African-American culinary entrepreneurs during Black History Month, the community-oriented event has since spread to cities around the country. The series came to the Chicagoland area in 2016, with numerous registered Black-owned businesses stretching from South Shore to Evanston joining in on the fun, inviting regulars and newcomers alike to check out their spaces, taste their handiwork, and share in their cultural legacy—all with the extra incentive of discounts, specials, and other limited time promotions.
Since its start, Chicago Black Restaurant Week has showcased 200 restaurants and served a whopping 50,000 customers. The seventh annual celebration features a markedly diverse and far-reaching roster of participants. Upwards of 35 different eateries have thrown their hat in the venerable ring, ranging from neighborhood coffee shops like Afro Joe’s in Auburn Greshamand Lincoln Square’s beloved comfort fare specialist Luella’s Southern Kitchen to polished West Loop innovator Taste 222 and plant-based pioneers like The Black Vegan Restaurant in Little Village and Hyde Park’s Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat. Cutting edge Grand Boulevard pop-up bar concept Prāzbar Chicago, a collective dedicated to non-alcoholic spirits, wine, and beer, is also in on the action, as is Uptown’s award-winning Demera Ethiopian Restaurant.
Participating restaurants:
Luella’s Southern Kitchen, Lincoln Square
Hidden Manna Cafe, Matteson
Kitchen + Kocktails Chicago, Streeterville
The Mukase Restaurant, Uptown
Surf’s Up South Shore, South Shore
Haire’s Gulf Shrimp, Greater Grand Crossing
Flippin Flavors, Beverly
Cocoa Chili Restaurant, West Garfield Park
Surf’s Up Bronzeville, Bronzeville
Pink Panini Soups & Salads, Hazel Crest
Taste 222, West Loop
Unbeatable Eatables, Evergreen Park
Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea, Auburn Gresham
Good to Go Jamaican Restaurant, Evanston
Dozzy’s Grill, South Loop
Flavours Seafood Bar, Lynwood
Flammin Restaurant, Park Manor
Lemme Get Ummm, Galewood
Mabe’s Deli, Park Manor
CheSa’s Gluten Tootin Free Gourmet Food Truck, Avondale
Prāzbar Chicago (monthly pop-up), Grand Boulevard
Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, Hyde Park
Surf’s Up Lombard, Lombard
Dock’s Chicago, Douglas
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Douglas
Kozy Korner Deli, Dolton
Copper Still Martini Lounge, Homewood
Eddie’s Food & Liquor, Pullman
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, Uptown
Surf’s Up Oak Park, Oak Park
The Black Vegan Restaurant, Little Village
Juiced by Shic, Midlothian
Phlavz Bar & Grille, Orland Park
Bureau Bar & Restaurant, Near South Side
Bureau Pizza Co, South Loop