Where to Celebrate Chicago Black Restaurant Week

14 days of unbeatable dining deals have splashed down in the Windy City this week thanks to Chicago Black Restaurant Week’s February 6th kick-off. Founded in 2015 by Memphis’ Lauran Smith as a way to spotlight African-American culinary entrepreneurs during Black History Month, the community-oriented event has since spread to cities around the country. The series came to the Chicagoland area in 2016, with numerous registered Black-owned businesses stretching from South Shore to Evanston joining in on the fun, inviting regulars and newcomers alike to check out their spaces, taste their handiwork, and share in their cultural legacy—all with the extra incentive of discounts, specials, and other limited time promotions.