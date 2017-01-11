Why Deep Dish Can't Be Considered Pizza in a Court of Law

The first point to make in favor of the prosecution in Skeptics v. Deep Dish is that, unfortunately, there is a bit of legal precedent for claiming that deep dish is, in fact, not pizza. Since law is necessarily beholden to authority, deep dish has an uphill battle in court, since we will first need to challenge this precedent if we are to even bring this case before a jury. Ward states:

"We can't talk about pizza law without addressing the elephant in the room: there is only one prior ruling on the topic, and it doesn't look good for Chicago. Justice Antonin Scalia rocked pizza jurisprudence to its core in January 2011, when he told California Lawyer magazine: 'I think [New York style pizza] is... infinitely better than Chicago pizza. You know these deep-dish pizzas-it's not pizza. It's very good, but ... call it tomato pie or something. ... I'm a traditionalist, what can I tell you?'"