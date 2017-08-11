Chicago Is Getting Its First Cat Cafe. For Real.

With pet cafes popping up in cities like NYC and San Francisco, Chicago is finally getting its own feline-filled coffee shop, Cat'fe. As part of its new $7 million state-of-the-art rescue and shelter facility, the Tree House Humane Society hopes to break ground on the cafe next month, DNAinfo Chicago reported. Can you say Meeeoooowchiato??
Cat'fe will serve as both a cafe and a waiting area in the first floor lobby space at the new facility, which will be located at 7225 N. Western Ave in West Rogers Park. There, you'll be able to enjoy coffee, tea, and snacks and hang out with what are sure to be some of the coolest cats in town.
The new building will have enough room to shelter 150 cats and will also include a veterinary clinic, a pet food pantry, and adoption rooms, according to the report. While it's not yet clear when the Cat'fe will open, Tree House is seeking donations to raise the remaining $2 million of the $7 million needed to build the center.
Just imagine sitting back, sipping some coffee and chilling with all the cats. What could possibly be better than that? Thrillist reached out to Tree House for more information.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would probably never leave a cat cafe or a cafe with a bunch of French Bulldogs. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.