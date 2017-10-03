Food & Drink

Chicago's First-Ever "L" Burger Map

By and Published On 03/11/2015 By And Published On 03/11/2015

Wait, what the hell is that?!? Oh right, the sun. Now that temperatures have approached a slightly more human level, it’s time to get out and explore the city. And by "explore the city" we mean "eat the best burger within a 10-minute walk of EVERY SINGLE STOP on the CTA, using the map we created to detail exactly that."

Check out this blown-up version of our "L" burger map, then scroll down for more on every single burger destination below.

Blue Line (North)

Grand - Paramount Room
Chicago - Silver Palm
Division - The Anthem
Damen - Trenchermen
Western - Madison Public House
California - Revolution Brewing
Logan Square - Parts & Labor
Belmont - Kuma’s Corner
Addison - Chief O’Neill’s
Irving Park - Bread & Wine
Montrose - Beef & Burger
Jefferson Park - Gale Street Inn
Harlem - Tommy’s On Higgins
Cumberland - Bar Louie
Rosemont - Carlucci
O’Hare - RJ Grunts

Blue Line (West)

Clinton - Lou Mitchell’s
UIC-Halsted - 9 Muses Bar & Grill
Racine - Union Park
Illinois Medical District - Park Tavern
Western - Polk & Western
Kedzie-Homan - Murray’s Fish & Chicken
Pulaski - Mary’s Restaurant
Austin - Eastgate Café
Oak Park - Avenue Ale House
Harlem - Amelia’s Good Food & Drink
Forest Park - Brian Boru Irish Pub

Red Line (North)

Howard - Pete's Grill
Jarvis - R Public House
Morse - Grill Inn
Loyola - Five Guys
Granville - The Pumping Company
Thorndale - Moody’s Pub
Bryn Mawr - Hellas Gyros
Berwyn - Hamburger Mary's
Argyle - Tweet
Lawrence - Fat Cat
Wilson - Uptown Pizza & BBQ
Sheridan - Spritz Burger
Addison - Edzo’s Wrigleyville at Deuce’s
Belmont - Dryhop
Fullerton - Chicago's Dog House
North/Clybourn - Burger Bar
Clark/Division - Glunz Tavern
Chicago - 25 Degrees
Grand - Shake Shack

Red Line (South)

Roosevelt - Urban Counter
Cermak-Chinatown - Ricobene's
Sox-35th - Turtle’s Bar & Grill
47th - I-94 Rib & Grill
Garfield - Al’s Beef
63rd - Sammy’s Grill & Restaurant
69th - Baba’s Famous Philly Steak & Lemonade
79th - Turkey Burger Grill
87th - Judy’s Grill
95th - Mama Jones Burgers

Brown Line

Chicago - Big & Little’s
Sedgwick - Old Town Social
Armitage - Butcher & The Burger
Fullerton - Chicago's Dog House
Diversey - Kuma’s Too
Wellington - DMK Burger Bar
Belmont - Dryhop
Southport - Justin’s
Paulina - Four Moon Tavern
Addison - Black Rock
Irving Park - Diner Grill
Montrose - Fountainhead
Damen - The Rail Bar & Grill
Western - Gather
Rockwell - The Red Lion
Francisco - Rockwell’s Neighborhood Grill
Kedzie - Golden Crust Pizza & Tap
Kimball - Hot Dog Station

The Loop

Clark/Lake - M Burger
State/Lake - State & Lake
Randolph/Wabash - Sweetwater
Madison/Wabash - Rudy’s Bar & Grille
Adams/Wabash - Max’s Take Out
Library - Exchequer Pub
LaSalle/Van Buren - Billy Goat Tavern
Quincy/Wells - The Florentine
Washington/Wells - Monk’s Pub
 

Brown Line

Merchandise Mart - Bavette’s
 

Red Line

Monroe - Good Stuff Eatery
Jackson - The Berghoff
Harrison - Epic Burger
 

Blue Line

Washington - Pittsfield Café
Monroe - Grillroom Chophouse
Jackson - Plymouth Grill
LaSalle - Skrine Chops

Pink Line

Clinton - Fast Track
Morgan - Au Cheval
Ashland - Kaiser Tiger
Polk - Three Aces
18th - Dusek’s
Damen - Small Burger
Western - Don’s Humburgers Grill
California - Raymond’s Hamburgers
Pulaski - Chicago Wings
Cicero - Nicky’s the Real McCoy
54th - United Grill

Orange Line

Roosevelt - Urban Counter
Halsted - David’s Grill
Ashland - Hamburger Heaven Express
35th - Nicky’s Carry-Out
Western - John’s Red Hots
Kedzie - Dino’s Carry-Outs
Pulaski - Jacky’s Hot Dogs
Midway - Illinois Bar & Grill

Green Line (West)

Harlem - Goldyburgers
Oak Park - Eyrie
Ridgeland - Burgers Wings Turkey Things
Austin - Momma Mo’s
Central - Rib Place
Laramie - Sun Subs
Cicero - Laymon’s BBQ
Pulaski - Tastebuds
Conservatory - Inspiration Kitchens
Kedzie - Jimmy G’s Restaurant
California - Al’s Under the L
Ashland - Kaiser Tiger
Morgan - Au Cheval
Clinton - Fast Track

Green Line (South)

Roosevelt - Urban Counter
Cermak-McCormick Place - The Burger Point
35th-Bronzeville-IIT - Good Time Sports Bar
Indiana - Shore’s Xpress
43rd - Just Turkey
47th - H-Dogs
51st - Baba’s Famous Philly Steak & Lemonade
Garfield-Green - Miss Lee’s Good Food
King Drive - Sammy’s Grill & Restaurant
Cottage Grove - Daley’s Restaurant
Halsted - Dream Café
Ashland/63rd - D’s House

Jay Gentile is Thrillist’s Chicago Editor and thinks all maps should have best burger markers on them. Follow him @ThrillistChi.

Mike Gebert is a James Beard Award-winning food video producer and writer and Founder of SkyFullofBacon.com. Follow him on Twitter @skyfullofbacon.

