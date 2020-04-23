How COVID-19 Is Impacting Chicago’s Newest Restaurants

When Leyla Khanahmad and Firat Ahmet Ergun opened Black & Caspian in early February, they purposefully decided against a storefront sign. “We wanted to be known for what we’re offering inside the restaurant -- for the food, wine, ambiance, and experiences we could create for our diners when they’re here.”

For several weeks that worked well for the team -- but that all changed on March 15, when Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of all sit-down services in Illinois restaurants and bars. Originally, the orders were in effect through March 30, but when Pritzker announced an extension of those plans through April, Khanahmad and Ergun -- along with restaurants across the city -- knew something would have to give.

“We started with six employees, but now it’s just us two,” said Khanahmad, who, with Ergun, are doing their best to take care of their staff in the meantime, providing them with meals, lodging, and a GoFundMe page for employee relief. Meanwhile, Khanahmad and Ergun have joined several other restaurants across the city in offering carry-out and delivery services and gift cards -- along with iChefNow, an initiative inviting at-home diners to purchase a basket of ingredients from their favorite restaurants, which the team will deliver to their doorstep with a recipe from that restaurant’s menu. It’s just one more way the team is striving to operate efficiently under unprecedented times -- which are felt especially by the city’s newest restaurants.

Miki’s Park, a Korean-inspired venue that opened in River North on March 12, faces a similar situation -- with Pritzker’s announcement shuttering them for in-house dining after just three days of business.

“It’s been hard for our employees -- and for us, too, to continue to generate positive energy and momentum during this tough time while determining how to best sustain our business,” notes partner Orville Diaz.

Still, the team was quick to adapt, debuting a walk-up window within just days for carry-out orders of Korean fried chicken sandwiches, kimchi fries, and dumplings.

“We feel that every little bit of exposure will hopefully help us when this thing passes -- if people have the chance to try our food now, then maybe they’ll be excited to visit us for the sit-down experience, when the time comes,” says Diaz.

It’s the same outlook held by Ballyhoo founder Ryan O’Donnell, who, with Glenn Keefer, was planning to open Sophia Steakhouse in Wilmette last month. “It’s been hard not having the chance to open,” he says. “We’ve been watching a beautiful restaurant get all dressed up that now has nowhere to go.”

And while the team has been able to distribute its product across carry-out and delivery services for Ballyhoo’s other venues (Gemini, Old Pueblo Cantina, and Coda di Volpe), they’re leaning on the power of word of mouth to sustain momentum for Sophia.

“We still believe in ourselves and in the restaurant industry, and we’re looking forward to getting through this together,” notes O’Donnell.

It’s that kind of optimism -- and industry support -- that continues to drive restaurateurs across the city.

“If we can continue to come together as a community and get past this, we’re looking forward to sharing that with everyone,” says Diaz. “We’re all helping each other out. And that's a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

Check out our list below of some of Chicago’s newest restaurants, along with details on how to best support them now.