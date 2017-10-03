The Chicago Restaurant Week Calendar: Where to Eat Every Night

This Chicago Restaurant Week, don't be an amateur. Instead, follow this Guide to Not Being a Chicago Restaurant Week Amateur, which details exactly where you should be eating every single night of the two-week eat-stravaganza, which will see 250+ local restaurants prepare special prix fixe menus from January 30th-February 12th.
To the guide!
Jan 29 Thu
First Bites Bash Hit up CRW a day early for First Bites Bash at Union Station, where you’ll sample dishes from local restos including Ada Street, Boarding House, Gibson’s, and Moto along with Goose Island brew and CH Distillery cocktail pairings. Consider it an appetizer.
Union Station
Jan 30 Fri
Acanto Acanto’s dinner menu presents some interesting choices, with a first-course decision between truffled gnocchi and charred octopus followed by a second-course head-scratcher between braised Berkshire pork shoulder and smoked monkfish. DON'T BLOW IT.
18 S Michigan Ave
Jan 31 Sat
City Winery Hello, Drunken Falafel Sandwich served with wine-soaked garbanzo beans, house picked veggies, and tahini sauce, followed by whiskey banana bread pudding with optional (read: mandatory) wine pairing upgrades.
1200 W Randolph St
Feb 1 Sun
Odyssey Dinner Cruise This three-hour cruise is less Gilligan and more roasted chicken, short ribs, and maple-glazed pork tenderloin with drink pairings and a Champaign cocktail. And did we mention you’re on a boat? Because you're on a boat.
Navy Pier
Feb 2 Mon
Davanti Enoteca When the paccheri con salsiccia e pomodori (giant rigatoni and sausage) is a freaking starter for the Davanti Burger with bacon jam, cheese curds, and shoestring fries, you know you’re in for a pretty good night.
1359 W Taylor St
Feb 3 Tue
SideDoor Second hardest choice of the week: prime rib sandwich with au jus and whipped cream horseradish, SideDoor cheeseburger, or fork-and-knife pastrami sandwich with house-smoked brisket? Hardest choice of the week: how many dinners can you have in one night?
100 E Ontario St
Feb 4 Wed
Tanta Tonight’s dinner calls for a mahi mahi starter with cilantro and habanero followed by a main course of either grilled swordfish, skirt steak stir fry, or Planchita Tanta: prawns, calamari, and octopus with mushrooms and potatoes in orange sauce, which is way (WAY) better than it sounds.
118 W Grand Ave
Feb 5 Thu
Monkey’s Paw Ribeye meatballs with chick pea porridge? Check. Roasted Amish chicken breast with buttermilk waffle? Check. Eggnog bread pudding for dessert? We think three checks pretty much does it here.
2524 N Southport Ave
Feb 6 Fri
Nightwood Lunch at Nightwood starts with a duck egg omelet and ends with a fried oyster and coppa sandwich on a lobster roll (or two-patty cheeseburger) and cookies. What else do you need to know? HUH?!?!?
2119 S Halsted St
Feb 7 Sat
Porkchop You can’t go wrong at Porkchop, where a lunch of bourbon baby back ribs and “The Hybrid” BBQ-topped beef and pork burger is only topped (/exactly equalled?) by a dinner of chicken & waffles and fried cornbread-crusted catfish fillet.
941 W Randolph St
Feb 8 Sun
Siena Tavern At Siena Tavern, Wagyu beef meatballs set the tone for the carne pizza with pancetta cured bacon, house-made fennel sausage, and prosciutto sausage, followed by the whisky-caramel Italian donut (wut) known as the bomboloni.
51 W Kinzie St
Feb 9 Mon
Frontier Duck and andouille sausage gumbo is really the only way to start a meal. And smoked wild boar shank with chestnut gnocchi, collard greens, and boar bacon lardon is pretty much the only way to end a meal. So, um, bases covered.
1072 N Milwaukee Ave
Feb 10 Tue
La Sirena Clandestina One of the most interesting menus of the week comes from La Sirena Clandestina, where a first course of meat empanadas is followed by either the Cuban "El Che" pork loin milanesa w/ ham/Swiss or a Brazilian-style hot dog known as the cachorro quente with black beans and “secrets.” Mmm... secrets...
954 W Fulton Market
Feb 11 Wed
Big Jones Wait, it's Mardi Gras TOO? Big Jones has you covered with a down-home dinner of Cajun boudin pork liver balls, skillet cheddar cornbread with pickled jalapeños, and Louisiana gator tail with house-made andouille.
5347 N Clark St
Feb 12 Thu
Trenchermen Wagyu beef tartare or pork belly gnocchi followed by your choice of hangar steak or Arctic char? Good meal. Follow those with the soupe de poisson with octopus, calamari, and mussels and you've got yourself a crazy-good meal.
2039 W North Ave
Trenchermen 2039 W North Ave Wagyu beef tartare or pork belly gnocchi followed by your choice of hangar steak or Arctic char? Good meal. Follow those with the soupe de poisson with octopus, calamari, and mussels and you've got yourself a crazy-good meal.