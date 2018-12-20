The Best Restaurants in Chicago Open on Christmas Day

We know. It would take a Christmas miracle to get you cooking behind the kitchen on Christmas Day. Luckily, you don’t have to. You can pay people to do this for you. These people work at places called restaurants, several of which are actually open on Christmas Day. Here’s some of the finest Christmas eats offerings in Chicago, from simple Chinese takeout to fancy five-course meals in palatial hotels.
NO RESERVATIONS NECESSARY
Longman & Eagle
Logan Square
Longman & Eagle isn’t just for hipsters and whiskey lovers. (Or fans of Bloody Marys and chicken & waffles, for that matter.) On Christmas Day from 5 to 10pm, it’s also the place to go for fans of Chinese takeout, as the erstwhile institution will be serving up their spin on classic Chinese-American dishes like crab Rangoon, General Foie’s fried chicken, pull pork tofu, and duck confit bao, all served with housemade fortune cookies.
Price/reservations: Prices vary; no reservations needed
Chicago’s Pizza
Lakeview
One of Lakeview’s top pizza makers is open until midnight on Christmas Day for a Christmas miracle of delivery, dine-in, and takeout options, with the Ravenswood location open for delivery and the Old Irving location closed. Just be sure to tip the delivery guy well.
Price/reservations: Prices vary; no reservations needed
Phoenix
Chinatown
This no-frills Chinatown mainstay will be serving up its delicious dim sum and the rest of its packed menu of authentic Chinese delights from roving dining room trays for both dine-in and carryout until 11pm on Christmas Day. You’re welcome.
Price/reservations: Prices vary; no reservations needed
RESERVATIONS NEEDED
Free Reign
Loop
One of Chicago’s best new restaurants of 2018 keeps the good vibes flowing on Christmas Day, where you can hit up the ham carving station in between brunch staples like eggs benedict, bacon, and sausage, plus bagels and lox, latkes, scones, and French toast. Save room in your Santa suit for sweets like cakes, cookies, and pastries.
Price/reservations: $65 per person; reservations needed
Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse
Mag Mile
Be like Mike this Christmas by slam dunking (into your mouth) Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials like a 60-day dry-aged slow roasted prime rib and 32-oz bone-in filet mignon roast. In addition to the specials, guests can also enjoy an all-day dinner menu and modified lunch menu from 11 to 3pm on Christmas Day.
Price/reservations: See specials menu with pricing here; reservations needed
Booth One
Gold Coast
Sinatra himself would approve of the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day feast at this swanky reinvention of the Pump Room where you can choose between foie gras, a seafood tower, and hand-cut beef tartare along with lobster risotto, beef wellington, and 18-hour bone-in prime rib
Price/reservations: $65 per person; reservations needed
Terrace 16
River North
This spot (which replaces Sixteen) on the 16th floor of the Trump Hotel is offering special prix fixe menus on Christmas Eve for a family-style dinner of chicken, salmon, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. On Christmas Day, stop by for both brunch and dinner buffets.
Price/reservations: $85 per person Christmas Eve; $145 per person Christmas Day; reservations needed
Imperial Lamian
River North
This upscale Chinese emporium of deliciousness is serving up special items for the holidays (from December 21-December 31) including emperor’s lobster, douchi short ribs, and golden crab fried rice in addition to its regular menu, plus holiday cocktails including the Good Fortune made with five-year aged rum and housemade hot chocolate, garnished with a white chocolate fortune cookie. The restaurant is open Christmas Day.
Price/reservations: Prices vary; reservations needed
Café Robey
Wicker Park
This perennial cool spot inside Wicker Park’s perennial cool Robey Hotel is offering an affordable “Holiday Two-Course Meal” on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in which diners can select between traditional items like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gingerbread cake with ice cream.
Price/reservations: $35 per person; reservations needed
Margeaux Brasserie
Streeterville
This French fine dining spot at the Waldorf Astoria is cooking up a special prix-fixe dinner menu on Christmas Day from famous chef Michael Mina featuring your choice of roasted Peking duck breast, American red snapper, and roasted leg of lamb with truffle tart and foie gras appetizer choices.
Price/reservations: $85 per person; reservations needed
Cherry Circle Room
Loop
This Land & Sea Dept. spot inside the Chicago Athletic Association is offering prix fixe menus on Christmas Eve (where family-style entrees include broiled walleye pike and bouillabaisse) and Christmas Day, where they’ll be serving a special short rib bourguignon with holiday cookies and candies. There’s also optional wine pairings and, of course, all the Paul McGee cocktails you can handle.
Price/reservations: $125 per person plus optional $75 wine pairing; reservations needed
Cochon Volant Brasserie
Loop
This French-inspired brasserie is taking reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunch and dinner, where they’ll be serving their regular menus that include brunch favorites like salmon benedict and blueberry quinoa pancakes plus dinner items such as truffle pasta and prime petite filet.
Price/reservations: Prices vary; reservations needed
City Mouse
West Loop
This cool spot inside the even cooler Ace Hotel is serving a few specials on Christmas Day in addition to their regular menu including a roasted duck breast main course, baked brie cheese appetizer, and caramel cake dessert.
Price/reservations: See holiday menu and prices here; reservations needed
The Albert
Streeterville
Smart diners will head to this Albert Einstein-inspired restaurant in the Hotel EMC2 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a special prix fixe menu of whole roasted chicken with truffle stuffing and gravy plus sweet potato salad, celery root soup, and a holiday assortment of pies and sorbets.
Price/reservations: $85 per person plus optional $45 wine pairing; reservations needed
Fogo de Chao
River North
This upscale Brazilian steakhouse chain is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering dinner pricing all day on its regular menu of steaks, chops, fish, and more.
Price/reservations: Pricing varies; reservations needed
Baptiste & Bottle
Streeterville
This sophisticated spot on the 20th floor of the Conrad Hotel is offering a downhome Christmas Day three-course prix fixe brunch of comfort food delights like an unlimited waffle bar, cream cheese cinnamon rolls, roasted short rib, and traditional brunch classics.
Price/reservations: $69 per person; reservations needed
Francesca’s on Chestnut
Gold Coast
This traditional Italian staple is serving up its regular menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in addition to specials from its “Feast of the Seven Fishes” holiday menu (from December 21-30) which includes Italian fish stew, lobster bisque, and fettuccine with Maine lobster.
Price/reservations: Pricing varies; reservations required
Travelle
River North
This uber-swanky spot in The Langham not only offers one of the best views in the city, but also two special Christmas Day menus including a wildly diverse brunch menu of made-to-order omelets, sushi, tacos and tamales, ramen, seafood, and holiday favorites like rib-eye steaks and pan-seared duck breast. Dinner is a five-course feast that includes prime beef tenderloin, a seafood plateau, and sticky toffee pudding.
Price/reservations: $155 per person for brunch; $85 per person for dinner; reservations needed
Mercat a la Planxa
Loop
This gourmet Catalan-inspired tapas joint near Grant Park is serving up some inventive Christmas Day specials including seafood paella, sablefish, and whole chicken roasted in hay, plus housemade eggnog and a selection of bubble specials.
Price/reservations: Prices vary; reservations needed
Artango
Lincoln Square
This Argentine neighborhood hotspot pairs a flavor-packed Christmas Day prix fixe menu of empanadas, lobster bisque, chorizo beef, and quinoa risotto with chocolate mousse, flan, and a live guitarist playing Christmas songs along with Latin jazz numbers.
Price/reservations: $55 per person; reservations needed
Grassroots
Lakeview
This longtime Lakeview neighborhood favorite formerly known as Deleece is slinging a more health-conscious three-course holiday dinner with your choice of organic free-range turkey, leg of lamb, walleye, or vegetable risotto, plus eggnog cheesecake and butternut squash soup.
Price/reservations: $42 per person; reservations needed
Lockwood
Loop
This traditional holiday gathering place in the opulent Palmer House lobby is serving up a special “jolly dish” of 14-oz prime rib, Yorkshire pudding, gruyere, potatoes, and roasted Brussels sprouts and carrots on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Pair your dish with $16 Champagne flights on Christmas Eve or cranberry mimosa and champagne cocktails on Christmas Day.
Price/reservations: $45 per person; reservations needed
Andies
Andersonville
If you can’t decide between brunch and dinner, this Andersonville Mediterranean mainstay has got you covered with both brunch and dinner buffets going all Christmas Day long, with one side of the restaurant offering dinner items like ham, chicken, salmon, kabobs, and beef, with the other side serving up brunch favorites like pancakes and eggs.
Price/reservations: $28 per person; reservations needed
