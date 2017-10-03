Chicago’s 12 Best New Bars and Restaurants From Summer

It’d be easy to lament summer’s end, but with all the great restaurants and bars to emerge onto the scene over the past few months, there are more than enough reasons to stay positive through the dog days. So, instead of shedding tears over the waning patio season, shed ‘em over the inevitable undoing of your beach bod as you eat and drink your way through this list of new openings.
Coalfire Southport
Lakeview
At last, Coalfire’s cult-favorite blistered, bubbly, and supremely crispy-crusted pizzas make their North Side debut at this large Southport Corridor expansion. Expect a few signature pies carried over from the original Grand Avenue location (pepperoni & whipped ricotta), as well a couple new variations like stracciatella and sausage. There’s also a selection of appetizers and Italian buttercream-topped cupcakes made by Chicago Cupcake.
Buzz Bait Taqueria
Old Town
The folks that brought you Lou Malnati’s pizza have teamed up with the Kamehachi crew to open their first non-pizza spot: a fish taco haven on Wells St sporting white-washed brick walls, beachy décor, and pops of aqua. Choose from half a dozen tacos, like Sapporo-battered Alaskan cod and BBQ-glazed salmon, elotes, Baja slaw, and more, and finish your meal on a sweet note with a tequila-spiked salted caramel gelato milkshake.
Small Cheval
Bucktown
Get your burger fix at Au Cheval’s aptly named little sis (formerly Roxie’s by the Slice), where you can dive into the city’s finest meat patty without having to survive wait-list times in the West Loop. The lauded burgers are already drawing serious lines, but they're always worth the wait, especially when digging in on the expansive back patio.
The Hideout Riverwalk
River North
Revel in live music, cheap canned beer, cocktails, and bar fare at the riverside outpost of this beloved bar and concert venue. The new location hopes to attract the after-work crowd, and will close for the season in November.
Johnny’s Grill
Logan Square
After closing more than a year ago, this Logan Square diner has been resurrected under new chef/owner Sarah Jordan. Many aspects of the space remain the same, like the red stools, countertops, and greasy-spoon charm, but there’s plenty new, too, including an expansion that takes over a former flower shop, a soon-to-come patio, and a menu packed with upmarket takes on classic diner fare, like cornmeal buttermilk pancakes with blueberry compote, a small selection of toasts, a house-made Pop-Tart, and a double cheeseburger stacked with sharp cheddar, Dijonnaise, pickles, and onion.
Tack Room
Pilsen
Tack (no pun intended) “piano bar” onto the list of concepts housed within the historic Thalia Hall property (Dusek’s, Punch House); this cozy bar hosts live piano performances Thursdays through Saturdays, offers a solid lineup of potent yet balanced cocktails, and wields more than a few equestrian-themed accents, like old carriage wheels, horseshoes, and a tall shelf lined with dusty cowboy boots.
Bar Siena
West Loop
Decidedly more casual than sister restaurant Siena Tavern, this trendy, bi-level concept from Chef Fabio Viviani and DineAmic Group explodes onto the Randolph scene with crispy mortadella pizza topped with Gorgonzola dolce and pickled radicchio, burrata-stuffed agnolotti, and a knockout “BomboBar” that slings flavored bomboloni, house-made gelato, Italian ice, and more dessert-y favorites.
The Hampton Social
River North
Slip into your favorite Top-Siders and head to The Hampton Social, River North’s newest destination for lobster rolls, lobster mac, lobster pizza, and well, lobster just about any way you can imagine it. If you’re not feeling the lobster fest, there’s plenty of other coastal fare to dig your claws into, like crab cakes, linguini and clams, and Old Bay-seasoned fries.
Bernie’s
River North
Boasting 7,500sqft and an inviting, neighborhood-y vibe, Michigan-based Peas & Carrots Hospitality’s first Windy City venture is off to a promising start. Fancy yourself as a burger aficionado? Try the Bernie’s rendition, which includes a short-rib patty cooked in clarified butter and smothered in melty cheddar and pickles; Mediterranean-leaning dishes like lamb hashwi and saffron mussels are can’t-miss, too.
Rec Room
River North
Where else in Chicago can you raid a fridge full of beer and free midnight snacks, do your best whip/nae nae beneath a disco ball, engage in a Ms. Pac-Man battle, AND score “bottle service” in the form of house-bottled cocktails? While you’re thinking about it, we’ll be partying in the basement at Henry’s.
The Halal Guys
Gold Coast
This New York-born Middle Eastern street food franchise has finally arrived at its first tiny Chicago storefront, and has plans for four more local outposts before all is said and done. You’ll likely have to fight a long line of ex-New Yorkers and other superfans, but one bite into a gyro or falafel over rice and that wait time will be water under the bridge.
Pomp & Circumstance
Old Town
New from the team behind the Hubbard Inn and Barn & Company, the menu at this retro farm-to-table resto spans from bison tartare and roasted pork belly to pistachio-crusted oyster with bacon jam and roasted bone marrow. As for the cocktails? There’s a healthy mix of classics and new-school sips, as well as a couple 24-ouncers, which, while delicious, aren’t for the faint of heart.
