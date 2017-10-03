Food & Drink

Chicago's 12 best under-the-radar burgers

By , and Published On 02/11/2014 By And And Published On 02/11/2014
Davanti

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

Don’t get us wrong -- we love the burgers at Edzo’s, and Kuma’s, and Leadbelly, and Owen & Engine (seriously, we do) -- it's just that Chicago has approximately infinityzillion burgers. And even though the same 20-ish show up on everyone's "Best Burgers in Chicago" lists, there are plenty of others worth celebrating. That's why we put together this list of 12 way-way-way-under-the-radar ones you won't find on any of the latest "Best Burger" lists from 1) Chicagoist, 2) Eater Chicago, 3) Chicago Magazine, or 4) Time Out Chicago.
 

Related

related

13 reasons Green Street Smoked Meats is now the coolest spot in Chicago

related

The 6 secretest supper clubs in Chicago

related

Chicago's ultimate South Side eating guide

related

13 reasons Green Street Smoked Meats is now the coolest spot in Chicago
Chicago burgers
Small Burger

The Restaurant: Small Bar (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Sweet BLT
Sure, we COULD say something along the lines of "this bar may be small, but the burger's big on flavor!" but... wait yeah, that's pretty good. Fresh ground daily, this guy's topped with garlic aioli, bacon, and garlic confit aioli. As is often the case, springing for the extra egg isn't a bad move at all.

Chicago burgers
The Bedford

The Restaurant: The Bedford (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Bedford Burger
This bank-turned-dining-hotspot is the kinda place you can sink your grill into a burger candlelight-and-white-tablecloth style. The Slagel Farm beef patty is stacked with onion marmalade, cheddar, bacon, and garlic aioli, and always pay the extra $3 to have poutine added to your side of fries.

Chicago burgers
Dillman's

The Restaurant: Dillman’s (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Cheeseburger
Au Cheval took top honor in our latest burger rankings, but did you know you can pick up essentially the same burger during lunch at its sister deli Dillman's?? This beastly beef patty topped with red onion, dill pickles, and sharp American offers insane flavor, plus catches you a break on wait times. And they take reservations.

Chicago burgers
Kailley Lindman

The Restaurant: Portillo's (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Char-Broiled Burger
How does something from a chain as ubiquitous as Portillo's fly under the radar? Well, when you're sharing the radar with flawless Chi dogs, Italian beefs, and the heart-stopping genius of the Cake Shake, it happens. Like their dogs, the burgers come with a solid salad of fresh veggies, except here they're atop char-grilled patties piled into a toasted Kaiser roll, all in perfect balance.

related

These are the best wings in Chicago

related

The 6 secretest supper clubs in Chicago
Chicago burger
That's A Burger

The Restaurant: That’s-A-Burger (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Cheeseburger
The South Shore's finest burger joint does an almost definitive carry-out double cheeseburger -- a flavor marriage of high-quality beef, melted cheddar, and grilled onions.

Chicago burgers
Phil's Last Stand

The Restaurant: Phil’s Last Stand (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Double Fatso with Cheese
Despite the name, the Fatso actually isn't THAT big, it's more like the platonic ideal of a fast food burger -- two thin, flavorful, char-grilled patties, fresh toppings, and a healthy dose of "Fatso sauce". Pro tip: don't miss the fries.

Chicago burgers
Paramount Room

The Restaurant: Paramount Room (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Wagyu Burger
Class it up with this 100% Wagyu beef patty on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce, and a pickle. Bacon, cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and a fried egg will all cost you $Who,Car.es.

The Restaurant: 25 Degrees (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Number Two
There’s no shortage of burger options at this West Coast transplant, which boasts four house specialties and an expansive “Craft Your Own” ingredient list. Overwhelmed? Get the Number Two with burrata (?!), pesto, crispy prosciutto, and roasted tomato.

related

Meet the ramen burger. And the secret donut burger.

related

Chicago's ultimate South Side eating guide
Chicago burgers
Birchwood Kitchen

The Restaurant: Birchwood Kitchen (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Juicy Lucy
This Wicker Park neighborhood café may not've invented the Ju(i)cy Lucy, but their interpretation of the iconic Minnesota burger is spot-on: Slagel Farm pork patty stuffed with melted smoked mozzarella, topped with a runny fried egg, and finished with garlic aioli and a pretzel roll that holds up to the all the ooey-gooey juiciness.

Chicago burgers
Davanti

The Restaurant: Davanti Enoteca (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Davanti Burger
Um, duh, there's a great burger in... Little Italy? True story, and it's all thanks to bacon jam, roasted tomatoes, arugula, cheese curds, and roasted garlic mayo.

Chicago burgers
Acre

The Restaurant: Acre (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Porkburger
Yes, the classic beef with tomato, lettuce, pickled vegetables, red onion, and cheddar cheese is incredible, but the pork with seasonal jam, house-cured bacon, arugula, and Chihuahua cheese? It's incredible... er.

Chicago burgers
Burger Bar

The Restaurant: Burger Bar (click here for address and deets)
The Burger: Burger Bar
Burger Bar’s, um, Burger Bar walks you through an easy three-step process to creating a big (1/2-pound), beautiful burger with anything and everything you could ever want on it. Literally, you can't screw this up. Also: a side of fried pickles is non-negotiable, as is a Malted Milk Ball Madness Milkshake.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and wishes Pizza Hut would keep giving him free pizza for reading as an adult. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. That's A Burger 2134 E 71st St, Chicago, IL 60649-2116 (South Shore)

It shouldn't come as a surprise that TAB has a menu loaded with quality meat discs (the turkey burger gets rave reviews). But they also offer up tasty chicken, hot dogs, wings, fries, and more.

2. Burger Bar Chicago 1578 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60642 (Near North Side)

Burger Bar is doling out delicious patties, brew, and always have a burger of the month that's exceptionally delicious.

3. Dillman's 354 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

Dillman's is a Jewish deli by the Au Cheval folks, and's got whitefish terrines, latkes, and everything else your bubbie used to make.

4. Davanti Enoteca 1359 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607 (Little Tuscany)

Davanti's Italian menu's loaded with sharable snacks, including mini Mason jars ("vasi") filled with everything from chicken liver pate to ricotta w/ honeycomb; mascarpone polenta topped with a "ragu of the day" (braised pork cheeks, etc); and Ligurian-style focaccia w/fresh cow's cheese.

5. Phil's Last Stand 2258 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 (Ukrainian Village)

Phil's does hot dogs well: Get a char dog wrapped up with a healthy amount of fresh-cut fries for four bucks, and add on $1.25 for a side of Merkts cheddar because... cheese.

6. The Bedford 1612 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

Named for the Bedford, IN limestone that continues to comprise the exterior of the historic Home Bank & Trust building, TB's an 8000sqft den of dining and drinks that includes the bank's original vault room, which's lined with wall-to-wall lockboxes and other trinkets.

7. Birchwood Kitchen 2211 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 (Bucktown)

From three Pastoral guys, this 45-seat, counter-service spot's specializing in artisan sandwiches like au jus Mint Creek lamb braised in Piece brew, and a roast beef job w/ brandy blue cheese, caramelized onion, and Dijon.

8. Paramount Room 415 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

This dual-level space dishes out a number of internationally inspired dishes, and it also features a full liquor bar, craft beers, and a number of domestics as well.

9. 25 Degrees Restaurant 736 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60610

Named for the temp difference between rare and well-done, this burger bar from the West Coast offers a robust selection of build-your-own add-ons (jalapeno bacon, burrata, tarragon remoulade), non-burgerness like bacon-wrapped, green chili 'n pinto bean'd Sonoran hot dogs, and boozy Guinness milkshakes.

10. Acre 5308 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 (Andersonville)

Acre serves up quality contemporary grub in Andersonville. And even though the menu changes daily, you should definitely check out their juicy burgers.

11. SmallBar 2049 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 (Ukrainian Village)

The second location of this burger hotspot is pouring a HUGE collection of beers and doling out delicious discs of juicy, well-prepared goodness.

Stuff You'll Like