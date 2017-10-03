Chicago's Best Bar and Restaurant Openings in April

Roister
West Loop
The long-awaited casual concept from The Alinea Group has finally arrived on Fulton Market. It boasts a 64-seat space washed in shades of grey and black that centers around a bustling open kitchen equipped with a blazing hearth. Cocktails are strong yet balanced, with layers of flavor intended to unfold as you sip. A la carte edibles range from a vibrant scallop crudo finished with mustard, passionfruit, and charred daikon, to a massive whole chicken platter laden with poached breasts, deep-fried thighs, and accompanied by a ragout made out of confited wings and legs, sunchokes, and a house hot sauce. Guests may also opt for the chef's daily tasting menu, which earns them a seat at the kitchen bar.
SteakBar
Old Town
The first partnership between restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff’s Hogsalt Hospitality (Au Cheval, Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf) and the prolific Four Corners Tavern Group (Ranalli’s, Gaslight Bar), this trendy concept appeals to the nightlife set, gastronomes, and just about everyone in between. Visit the 9,000sqft space for the cool atmosphere and charred New York strip steak, and stay till late-night for inventive draft cocktails available by both the glass and the pitcher.
Smack Shack
West Loop
In addition to SteakBar, Four Corners have also teamed with Minneapolis-based Smack Shack to bring the lobster-centric eatery to Chicago. Its raw bar and signature lobster roll served on milk bread are no-fail menu standouts, but it has its lobster boil game on lock, so prepare to get messy. The many-napkins-required menu option comes with red potatoes, Leon's of Chicago Polish sausage, corn on the cob, coastal slaw, griddled milk break, and drawn butter, and is guaranteed to keep people coming back for more.
Christie’s Dairy Delights
University Village/Little Italy
Taylor St welcomes the first urban outpost of this charming Palatine-based scoop shop and coffee house just in time for ice cream weather. Here, the ice cream flavors run 16 varieties deep and include Salty "Cow-amel" and Carrot Cake, the topping options are virtually limitless, the cones range from waffle to cookie to pretzel, and the caffeinated sips are sourced from Chicago’s own Metropolis Coffee Company.
Joy District
River North
It didn’t take long for the former EPIC space (which closed in January) to receive a face-lift and transform into this buzzy tri-level clubstaurant, which comes complete with a soon-to-open rooftop bar, the first kinetic lighting installation to exist outside of Las Vegas, and private event spaces. The kitchen promises plenty of shareable eats like a selection of savory “lollipops” (think: chicken fried steak and smoked spare rib), tuna poke cones, and sushi, as well as large-portioned seafood and steaks.
The Fat Pickle
Food truck
New from the husband and wife team behind The Fat Shallot, this fire-engine-red food truck is your new one-stop-shop for gourmet deli sandwiches on the go. Follow the rig on Twitter to find out where your pastrami on rye, dill pickle, and chilled can of Dr. Brown’s soda await.
EZ Inn
Ukrainian Village
With its unassuming facade, you may end up walking right past dimly lit Old Style sign hanging atop the doorway of EZ Inn -- and you'd be missing out on a decades-old dive bar that's been given a new lease on life (and a coating of lacquer). No kitschy concepts or themes in the re-designed space, just an ode to the comfortable and homey Chicago neighborhood tavern it's always been.The overhauled drink menu has more than a dozen craft drafts, boozy sodas and a a $6 special a can of Old Style, a shot of Scotch and a bag of Jay's potato chips. The jukebox is free and expect DJ's on weekends to provide some chill underscoring to your evening.
Urbanbelly
Wicker Park
Bill Kim’s lauded Asian fusion concept heads north to Wicker Park with its second outpost. Expect the same winning recipes as the West Loop location: crispy beef and cheddar wontons, wok-fried jasmine fried rice with pea shoot and madras curry, its signature ramen brimming with braised pork belly, mushrooms, and a velvety soft boiled egg, and vanilla soft serve topped with berry compote and peanut butter crunch.
Millie’s Supper Club
Lincoln Park
Experience the North Woods by way of Lincoln Ave at this Wisconsin-inspired supper club. The aesthetic is spot-on, with red vinyl seating, wood paneled walls, and taxidermy and kitschy beer paraphernalia punctuating the space, while the menu burgeons with classics like deviled eggs, beer battered white cheddar curds, fish fry, and a bevy of old-school cocktails.
-
1. Roister951 W Fulton Market, Chicago
-
2. SteakBar1500 N Wells, Chicago
-
3. Smack Shack326 North Morgan Street, Chicago
-
4. Christies Dairy Delights1151 W Taylor St, Chicago
-
5. Joy District112 W. Hubbard, Chicago
-
6. EZ Inn921 N Western Ave, Chicago
-
7. Urbanbelly1542 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
8. Millie's Supper Club2438 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
