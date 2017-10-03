Chicago’s Best Bar and Restaurant Openings in December

Beefbelly Jefferson Park The team behind BRGRBelly has established a potential Italian beef mecca on Chicago’s Northwest side, and while the opening menu brandishes eight variations, including a classic version to satisfy purists, of the beloved Chicago staple -- a one trick pony, this place is not. With atypical toppings like Sriracha cream, charred Polish sausage, and chipotle broth, choose whatever beef speaks to you and pair it with an adult (read: boozy) Italian ice -- because you can.

Buck’s Wicker Park After a successful run with Carriage House, the team behind the lauded Southern concept decided to convert the Division St. space into Buck’s, a neighborhood-y hangout that gives off a decidedly more casual vibe than its predecessor while still maintaining an appropriate level of Southern charm. The playful menu spotlights fried chicken and biscuits in all their glory, as well as a selection of down home favorites like shrimp and grits, pimento cheese, and beignets with espresso butterscotch -- basically, everything that plays well a glass of bourbon or some suds.

Oyster Bah Lincoln Park A Bostonian accent isn’t the only thing Lettuce Entertain You is borrowing from the East Coast with its latest venture: the seafood resto also features more than a few enticing New England-style dishes, like a massive lobster roll, clam chowder, and quahog stuffies with celery and chorizo. And since it’s really all about the oysters, the restaurant sources between eight and 12 cold-water varieties daily that are shucked to order.

Sawada Coffee West Loop Restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff (Au Cheval, Bavette's Bar & Boeuf) likes to keep us guessing, and his latest surprise opening, a coffee shop collaboration with renowned latte artist Hiroshi Sawada, is no exception. The 15-seater seemingly popped up overnight in the Green Street Smoked Meats and High Five Ramen building, and pours specialty drinks like spiced bourbon hot cider and a Benedictine and chai boozy steamer, as well as a selection of classic coffee beverages and teas; as an added bonus, you can also score a small variety of Doughnut Vault donuts.

Fremont River North The Four Corners Tavern Group (Ranalli’s, Gaslight) has transformed the former American Junkie space into what promises to be River North nightlife’s next big thing, complete with a retractable roof a la Benchmark so that the party doesn’t have to stop when inclement weather hits. The restaurant’s creative menu centers around sharable items, such as jumbo lump crab dip, pepperoni, and whipped ricotta flatbread, and a massive lamb chops platter, that pair well with a round or three of Sidecars and Sazeracs.

Cold Storage West Loop Boka Restaurant Group and B. Hospitality successfully pulled off restaurant inception with this quirky, casual seafood concept within Swift & Sons. Though it shares an address and executive chef Chris Pandel with the behemoth steakhouse, Cold Storage boasts a separate kitchen and operates independently. Score seafood towers, salmon skin chicharróns, beer-battered smelts, and the epic eight-scoop "Narwahl" sundae.

Punch Bowl Social Schaumburg Three floors of bowling, shuffleboard, arcade games, cocktails, upmarket bar fare, and more await at Illinois’ first Punch Bowl Social location. The suburban outpost offers plenty of reasons to make the trek outside of Chicago’s city limits, not the least of which are panko-breaded chicken and malted waffles, a "Very Serious Grilled Cheese" (poached pear, Gruyere, goat cheese, and quince on grilled ciabatta), and large format libations like the Monty Python-inspired "You Must Bring Us... A Shrubbery" made with vodka, house cardamom syrup, watermelon shrub, lemon juice, and red wine float.

25 Degrees Wicker Park River North’s preeminent burger and boozy shake purveyor heads west with its Wicker Park expansion. Expect the same gourmet burgers you know and love, as well as two exclusive new additions: Number Five (lamb patty, tzatziki, feta, roasted tomatoes, and red onion) and Number Six (two beef patties, mustard, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island), and all the whiskey and RumChata spiked Cinnashakes you can handle.

