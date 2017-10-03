Chicago's Best Bar and Restaurant Openings in February

MAD Social West Loop The caliber of restaurants opening on Madison St as of late indicates that the bustling strip just might be the neighborhood’s new culinary hotbed, and Gina Stefani’s inviting new neighborhood kitchen is no exception. Chef Mariela Bolanos’s eclectic menu offers something for everyone, including a limited nightly supply of MAD Burgers (house-ground wagyu, aged cheddar, pork belly, Cajun-spiced onion strings, MAD mayo, house pickles, and baby arugula on a brioche bun), crispy Brussels sprouts, and a winning churro-pressed waffle stack with chicken breast Milanese, MAD hot sauce, crisp pork belly, and maple syrup.

Forbidden Root West Town Decked in industrial chic finishes and equipped with 18 taps locked and loaded with Sublime Ginger, Shady Character, Heavy Petal, and other innovative brews, the long-awaited brewpub from Chicago’s botanic brewing company has finally arrived. Pair a beer or three with the kitchen’s thoughtfully constructed bar fare, which runs the gamut from cranberry bean hummus with pomegranate, parsley, sumac, and grilled sourdough to a malted hanger steak served with a potato pancake, porcini horseradish cream, and black garlic jus.

Annex at GreenRiver Streeterville The folks behind one of the best new bars of 2015 just opened a second cocktail bar -- conveniently right down the hall -- and while you can expect the same level of sophistication when it comes to the sips, the new sultry space keeps the focus on the ingredients, rather than the primary spirit. The opening menu features a selection of spice-inspired cocktails, like the sesame-infused Law-Maker, head bartender Julia Momose’s unique spin on an Old Fashioned. Hungry? Seafood towers and gin-cured gravlax await.

3 Greens Market River North In true Brendan Sodikoff fashion, the esteemed restaurateur has transformed the former Dillmans/Cocello space into a concept that pulls triple duty as a casual eatery, coffee shop, and grab-and-go market, and showcases more than a few favorites from Sodikoff’s other ventures. Expect Small Cheval burgers, resurrected Dillman’s pastrami, CC Ferns coffee, items from Bavette’s bakery, a hot and cold salad bar, and more.

Snaggletooth Lakeview Pull up a chair at this 17-seat deli for a simple yet impactful meal that will satisfy all your fish, tea, and schmear needs at once. The quaint counter service concept is the brainchild of chefs Bill Montagne and Jennifer Kim, and spotlights cured fish like swordfish pancetta and trout lox, creamy schmears that come in flavors like butternut squash, kimchi, and black lime nori, and Rare Tea Cellar tea.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya Wicker Park Score authentic Japanese ramen at this sleek new spot on Milwaukee, where the brand’s (formerly Kukai Ramen & Izayaka) first Midwest outpost resides. The eatery touts customizable, made-to-order ramen, but also offers some 20 small plates, such as Japanese pork buns, chicken wings, and prawn cutlets, that are ready to get washed down with Japanese whiskey and sake.

Hopewell Brewing Company Logan Square Logan Square’s thriving stretch of Milwaukee Ave has gained a new lager-focused brewery that offers an experience prime for hipsters, beer geeks (OK, redundant), and casual drinkers alike. The 99-seat taproom is well lit, packed with communal tables that encourage lively conversation, and as of now, only serves beer. The opening brew lineup includes a couple lagers, a couple IPAs, and a saison.