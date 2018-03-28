Food & Drink

Chicago's 5 most incredible melty sandwiches

By Published On 04/26/2013 By Published On 04/26/2013
The Tenderizer at Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Sean Cooley/Thrillist

If you want cheesiness in Chicago, it's easy enough to go hang out at Navy Pier, but if you want mouthwatering, meltingly delicious cheesiness, it's better to go with the grilled variety. Here are the five best ways in Chicago to consume hot cheese between bread. Cheesie's Pub & Grub's The Tenderizer 958 W Belmont Ave; Lakeview; 773.388.1574 Show off your sensitive side with the top-pictured Tenderizer from Cheesie's, (one of 12 grilled cheeses on their menu), which comes with cheddar, mozz, hot sauce, bacon, fried chicken tenders, and Sweet Baby Ray's on Texas toast. Grahamwich's Grilled Cheese 615 N State St; Near North Side; 312.265.0434 Most of what Graham Elliot touches turns to gold, or, in this case, the buttery yellow of Grahamwich's grilled cheese, featuring a double threat of classic Wisco cheddar and chewy cheese curds, along with tomato marmalade on sliced pullman bread. Edzo's Inside-Out Grilled Cheese 2218 N Lincoln Ave; Lincoln Park; 773.697.9909 Because anyone can put a bunch of cheese on the inside of a sandwich, the Inside-Out at Edzo's starts with two pieces of white bread stuffed with American and Swiss, then adds shredded Parm to cheese up the outside as it cooks on the griddle. En Hakkore's Korean Paratha Panini 1840 N Damen Ave; Bucktown; 773.772.9880 Considering En Hakkore packs their Korean-flavored Paratha Panini with kimchi, spicy pork belly, and a trio of cheeses, it’s easy to see how Kim Jong-un got so rotund. Even with all that basketball. Bar Pastoral's Pear & Ricotta/Saxony Grilled Cheese 2947 N Broadway St; Lakeview East; 773.472.4781 If you’re tired of cheddar or American (what?! Love it or leave it, man!), the celebrated cheesemongers at Bar Pastoral offer up a ricotta- & Saxony-filled creation that gets sweetness from sliced pear and a little crunch courtesy of toasted almonds. Bar Pastoral Photo Credit: Galdones Photography

Grilled cheese at Grahamwich
Inside-Out Grilled Cheese at Edzo's
Korean paratha panini at En Hakkore
Ricotta and Saxony grilled cheese at Bar Pastoral
Galdones Photography
1. Cheesie's Pub & Grub 958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Available in massive 12" iterations plus smaller chump-ready sizes, Cheesie's riffs on grilled cheeses include the Mac (American & Merkts w/ actual mac & cheese), and the bacon/ cheddar/ cream cheese Jalapeno Popper.

2. Edzo's Burger Shop 1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Edzo isn't the name of a creepy clown but of an awesome burger joint with a serious '70s vibe. The patties are made from house-ground chuck that's pressed, griddled, then topped with extras like fried egg or giardiniera relish. The menu includes elevated French fry options -- order them "Crazy" to get a topping of chili, cheese, and chopped onion or "Angry" with four kinds of spices. Edzo's is also known for its milkshakes, which are made the old-fashioned way -- on a slow-mixing spindle machine -- to yield an extra-smooth and creamy texture.

3. En Hakkore 1840 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

En Hakkore puts forward budget-friendly Korean cuisine with a twist: think tacos, paninis, and sushi. Their eclectic decor features communal tables, chandeliers made from repurposed materials, and antique books on the walls.

4. Bar Pastoral 53 E Lake St, Chicago, IL 60601

Cheese lovers (so, everybody) get ready for your utopia! Bar Pastoral is adorned with cheeses sourced from across the globe and local independent farms so you can drop that Mini Babybel now. Wine, sandwiches, and select items are also served.

Stuff You'll Like