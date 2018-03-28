Chicago's 5 most incredible melty sandwiches

If you want cheesiness in Chicago, it's easy enough to go hang out at Navy Pier, but if you want mouthwatering, meltingly delicious cheesiness, it's better to go with the grilled variety. Here are the five best ways in Chicago to consume hot cheese between bread. Cheesie's Pub & Grub's The Tenderizer 958 W Belmont Ave; Lakeview; 773.388.1574 Show off your sensitive side with the top-pictured Tenderizer from Cheesie's, (one of 12 grilled cheeses on their menu), which comes with cheddar, mozz, hot sauce, bacon, fried chicken tenders, and Sweet Baby Ray's on Texas toast.
Available in massive 12" iterations plus smaller chump-ready sizes, Cheesie's riffs on grilled cheeses include the Mac (American & Merkts w/ actual mac & cheese), and the bacon/ cheddar/ cream cheese Jalapeno Popper.
Edzo isn't the name of a creepy clown but of an awesome burger joint with a serious '70s vibe. The patties are made from house-ground chuck that's pressed, griddled, then topped with extras like fried egg or giardiniera relish. The menu includes elevated French fry options -- order them "Crazy" to get a topping of chili, cheese, and chopped onion or "Angry" with four kinds of spices. Edzo's is also known for its milkshakes, which are made the old-fashioned way -- on a slow-mixing spindle machine -- to yield an extra-smooth and creamy texture.
En Hakkore puts forward budget-friendly Korean cuisine with a twist: think tacos, paninis, and sushi. Their eclectic decor features communal tables, chandeliers made from repurposed materials, and antique books on the walls.
Cheese lovers (so, everybody) get ready for your utopia! Bar Pastoral is adorned with cheeses sourced from across the globe and local independent farms so you can drop that Mini Babybel now. Wine, sandwiches, and select items are also served.