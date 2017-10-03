Food & Drink

Do-Rite Donuts is, uh, doing St. Paddy's Day right

By Published On 03/14/2014 By Published On 03/14/2014
Do-Rite Donuts & Coffee

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Starting today thru Monday, head to Do-Rite Donuts  (which just so happens to be one of the best donut spots in the city) for this glorious creation: a St. Paddy's Day/Girl Scout Cookie mashup.

It’s called the Erin Go Bragh Donut , and it features a chocolate old-fashioned draped in mint icing, then decorated w/ scatted chunks of Thin Mints. That’s right, these Girl Scout Cookies really are made with craic.


Julie Cerick is an Editorial Assistant at Thrillist, and is still waiting for Girl Scout Cookies to miraculously show up at her doorstep. Follow her on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like