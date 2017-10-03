Food & Drink

5 delectable ways to get your Easter brunch fix in Chi

Sunda

Chicago We know not everyone is Catholic, but we also know that everyone definitely loves brunch, which's why we put together this list of Chi's five best Easter brunching options, including one with an Easter-themed petting zoo. And yeah, we know we just told you about the best brunches in all of Chi on Tuesday. We like brunch. Sue us (but not really, we're very poor writers).

Rockit Ranch Productions

Sunda, 9am-2pm: Grab your peeps (the non-sugar-coated variety) and pay a visit to River North’s premier Asian-fusion restaurant for an unforgettable East-meets-West-style Easter affair. They're doing an East-only a la carte menu with 1) tempura French toast with fresh berries, brown sugar-glazed bananas, and whipped cream, 2) a salmon wrap, and 3) petite NY steak and eggs. ALSO: you can get a 32oz Sumo Mary cocktail (in all its garnished glory).

The Drake Hotel

The Drake, 9:30am-3pm; $95/person: Dine on elaborate, Easter-only dishes like Nutella-stuffed French toast and pan-seared striped bass in the hotel’s Gold Ball Room. Once you’ve had enough brunching, hit the Drake Room, and they'll let you take pictures with an/the/but-probably-an Easter bunny.

Trump Hotel Collection

Sixteen, 11am-2:30pm; $148/person: For a fine-dining-meets-barnyard Easter party, look no further than Sixteen. A gourmet spread and complimentary Champagne will satisfy adults, while a petting zoo teeming with ducks, chicks, and other small farm animals will satisfy... also adults! What, you don't like ducks and baby chicks?

Thrillist

The Boarding House, noon-8pm; $44/person: Join The Boarding House for a convivial three-course Easter fete suited for the whole family. Choose between four different first-course options (really two though: pea soup with bacon/onion jam or a fried egg with lentils, chicharron, and chimichurri sauce), four mains ranging from skate wing to grilled pork blade steak, and end the meal with a full-on Easter dessert celebration. And for an extra $24: wine pairings!

Gemini Bistro

Gemini Bistro, 10:30am-3:30pm: This Lincoln Park dining establishment loses its usual dinner-only MO to host an Easter bunny-approved Easter brunch. Sink a fork into oatmeal-crusted brioche French toast, and your teeth into that too, but also a fried lake perch sandwich. Oh, and try the Brunch Punch with rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine. And by "try", we mean "drink all of".

1. Sunda 110 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654 (River North)

Toeing the line between swanky hotspot and sophisticated dining destination, this Asian fusion concept from Rockit Ranch Productions is a worthy choice for an undeniably hip meal out in River North. The menu offers some seriously interesting eats (duck breast kimchi, oxtail pot stickers) and includes sushi, sashimi, and plenty of wok dishes. The beer list is heavy on the Asian pours, and there are sake and speciality cocktails as well. Sunda's decor feels just as sleek as the menu with polished black bamboo and high wooden tables.

2. The Boarding House 720 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610 (River North)

Although The Boarding House's chandelier made from 9,000 wine glasses is pretty impressive, the food is more so. This joint serves mouthwatering American fare like fried chicken and ribeye, classy desserts, and a 450-bottle wine list.

3. Gemini Bistro 2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 (Lincoln Park)

This modern bistro illuminates its creme/brown/black hues with oversized drum lighting mixed with single Edison-style bulbs, casting light on smaller options like chilled lobster gazpacho with cilantro pesto, and steamed PEI mussels.

4. The Drake 140 East Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611 (Gold Coast)

The Drake has endeavored to be one of the first urban resorts in the nation for almost a century... so please don't refer to it as the Drizzy.

5. Sixteen 401 N Wabash Ave Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 (River North)

Named for the floor on which it sits in a River North skyrise hotel, Sixteen is a two Michelin-starred fine-dining destination for French-inspired cuisine. Chef Thomas Lents masters the art of presentation in his intricate, progressive dishes that are almost too beautiful to eat. A smoked oyster topped with horseradish rests over a layer of potato gel in its shell, which is stacked atop a tangled seaweed salad; a thin slice of carrot is folded softly over a cylinder of king crab, dotted with sea buckthorn, and finished with dill. Even the tableside bread service is like a work of art. A meal at Sixteen is a luxurious, flavor-forward experience, and not for those short on change.

