13 Chicago Chefs Pick Their Last Meal

Leonard Hollander, chef/co-owner, Arbor Projects

Where he’d eat: Kai Zan

Who he’d dine with: His wife and son, “because they’re the most important things in my world, period. And sharing a thoughtful meal with them is the ultimate expression of sharing love, which is ultimately at the backbone of any memorable meal. The food is just the medium,” he says.

What he’d order: Omakase. “The idea of connecting with a chef’s intention and vision via omakase is so beautiful, raw and temporary -- one of the many, yet few, ways in which we can still be surprised in our day to day,” he says. “So, so fun.”

Where he’d eat: His home kitchen

Who he’d dine with: His family

What he’d have: A home-cooked meal inspired by his grandmother -- perhaps the marinated Korean short ribs with sesame chimichurri and crispy shallots that’s now a fixture on the menu at bellyQ. “She lived on an apple orchard about two hours from Seoul and was an exceptional cook,” he says. “My mom and grandmother inspired me and my mom was actually the first person to assign me a formal kitchen duty -- roasting sesame seeds and grinding them in a mortar and pestle -- so my last meal would definitely have to be a family recipe.”