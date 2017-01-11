Chicago's Restaurants Are Becoming More Like Chipotle. What Does That Mean for Us Diners?

You’re on the hunt for a spot for a friend’s birthday dinner, when a familiar fine-dining restaurant description catches your eye: a sleek, wood-accented spot boasting an elevated shared-plates menu, anchored by seasonal ingredients cooked over a wood-fired grill. A killer house-made cocktail list and knowledgeable yet unpretentious staff. Perfect, right?

“But,” you wonder, proverbial finger trembling over the “confirm reservation” key, “will I feel under-dressed in jeans?”

Following suit with America's overarching restaurant trend, that last portion of the scenario is likely what you least identify with nowadays. A certain come-as-you-are attitude has overtaken Chicago’s fine-dining scene, as places find more ways to appeal to what the flannel-cloaked, food-savvy masses consider "an occasion.” But as dress codes and service styles loosen and dishware gets ever-more charmingly mismatched, one might wonder how did we get here.