Order These Takeout and Delivery Dishes in Chicago Right Now

While you’re not able to dine at Chicago’s best restaurants right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a quality restaurant meal. Sure, COVID-19 is keeping us at home, but some of our city's best breakfasts, lunches, and dinners are still available in the comfort and safety of your home, and many typically aren't offered for takeout and delivery. Here are some of the best dishes to try while supporting independent restaurants around Chicago.
Smoked Chicken Thigh and Taco Salad from Pacific Standard Time
Chef Erling Wu-Bower’s team is creating a rotating menu of family meals to feed four people. For instance, there was a smoked chicken thigh with queso fresco, salsa, and black beans, a taco salad, fried potatoes with salsa matcha and rice pudding. Unfortunately, you probably won't be able to get that exact one, as there's a new menu every day, but whatever you end up with is guaranteed to be amazing. Meals have been selling out so be sure to pre-order yours.
Cost: $40 each, order via PST’s website.
Burrata Diavolo Pizza from Pizzeria Portofino
Pizzeria Portofino is typically one of the toughest reservations in town, but you can enjoy their crispy pizzas like the Burrata Diavolo with spicy tomato sauce, imported burrata, spicy peppers, and prosciutto at home.
Cost: $23, order for pickup or delivery (curbside pickup is also available).
Carbon-style Tacos from Frontera Grill
Now’s the chance to try Frontera Grill’s classic dishes from famed Chef Rick Bayless at home. We love the tacos with your choice of wood-grilled skirt steak, portabella mushrooms, chicken or duck breast, served with handmade tortillas, roasted poblano rajas, black beans, and two salsas.
Cost: $16, offered 11am-9pm Tuesday-Saturday for carry out or delivery. Head to xocotogo.com to start your order.
4-pack of Beer from Moody Tongue
Stock up on a four-pack or growler of local brews from the culinary brewpub. Our favorites include the Peeled Grapefruit Pilsner and Steeped Emperor’s Lemon Saison, but specialty barrel-aged beers are also available like the Bourbon Barrel Aged 12 Layer Cake Imperial Stout. Moody Tongue will also soon launch food menus for pick up and delivery (fingers crossed the famous German chocolate cake makes the cut).
Cost: $9-30 for four-packs, $8-28 for growlers (plus $5 for a new growler). Submit orders via contact@moodytongue.com, call 312-600-5111, or stop by for pick-up. Grubhub delivery will be available soon.
Dinner for Two from Temporis
The Michelin-starred restaurant is offering a casual meal for two including a baby kale salad, short ribs with cheddar grits, and brownies. Items can also be ordered a la carte, and you have the option to add a bottle of staff-favorite wine.
Cost: $70 (an additional $30 for a bottle of wine). Call 773-697-4961 from 4pm to 9pm Tuesday through Saturday to pre-order. Delivery is also available for West Town and Wicker Park diners.
Hummus and Salatim from Galit
Another tough res in town is offering its most popular dishes for takeout. Galit fans and newbies alike will enjoy the ultra-smooth hummus paired with coal-fired pita, veggies, and salatim (salads) like labneh with za’atar and three types of pickles. Bottles of wine and beer are also available to round out your meal.
Cost: $12 for hummus, $22 for salatim. Orders can be placed online and curbside pickup is available.
28 Day Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye from Maple & Ash
Who says you can’t have a steakhouse experience at home? Modern steakhouse Maple & Ash is offering some of their classic menu items for pick up or delivery include steaks, fire-roasted seafood, and their famous ricotta agnolotti. Pair your food with a bottle of booze (wine, beer, or spirits) available at multiple price points. Maple & Ash’s online wine store, Mavens & Aficionados, is also open to the public now so you can add on a bottle or two of vino for pick up or shipping. As a bonus, those who order pick up will receive a gift card in the amount of what they spent to use toward a future dining experience.
Cost: $68 for the ribeye, to order call 312-944-8888, email orders@mapleandash.com or click here.
Rotisserie Chicken Dinner from Avec
One of Chicago’s classic spots is offering several pick up and delivery options including family meals like the rotisserie chicken dinner served with charred lemon, hearth baked pita and hummus, cauliflower, charred beets with labneh, pickles, garlic toum, and piri piri hot sauce. Don’t forget to tack on an order of Avec’s famous bacon-wrapped dates.
Cost: $40 a la carte or $16.25pp for 4 or $20pp for 2, order online for curbside pick up or delivery via Caviar.
Brass Burger from Brass Heart
Michelin-starred Chef Matt Kerney and the team behind Uptown’s Brass Heart launched a casual delivery menu including a hearty burger. The Brass Burger is loaded with Hooks two-year cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli on a housemade bun, and is served with housemade potato chips. Other elevated casual fare including a fried chicken sandwich is also available.
Cost: $15
BBQ Duck from Sun Wah BBQ
While Sun Wah does not typically offer delivery, it’s making an exception. If you live within a mile radius of the restaurant (Bryn Mawr to Wilson, Lake Shore Drive to Ashland) place an order for a large plate of BBQ duck and pair it with some BBQ pork and duck rice.
Cost: $30 for a large plus a $5 delivery fee, 18% gratuity and $15 minimum applies. Prepay via phone (773-769-1254) with a Visa or Mastercard.
Masa and Ricotta Dumplings at Dos Urban Cantina
Logan Square favorite, Dos Urban Cantina, is pivoting to delivery with its full menu available for nightly dinner. Mix and match plates like the Masa and Ricotta Dumplings with cream, brown butter, pumpkin seeds, and Parmesan. Other favorites include the Sweet Corn Tamal and the lives-up-to-its-name “Best Piece of Chocolate Cake.” Also consider donating to the virtual tip jar to support restaurant staff.
Cost: $15, delivery via Caviar or order pick up by calling 773-661-6452.
