Lifestyle

We're Giving Away 20 Free Epic Burgers With Fries for the Super Bowl!

By Published On 01/29/2015 By Published On 01/29/2015
epic burger
epic burger

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

related

The Real-Life Shooting Behind That Crazy 'American Horror Story: Cult' Scene

related

Twitter Is Making a Major Change and People Are Not Having It

The only thing worse than a Super Bowl party of over-cheering blowhards is a Super Bowl party without burgers. Luckily for you, we have your instant cure to any sucky Super Bowl party: 20 Epic Burger classics with fries, which we are giving away FREE to one lucky winner just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. All you have to do is TWEET THIS [prize has been claimed] to enter the giveaway.

Related

related

12 Easy, Next-Level Super Bowl Recipes Courtesy of Thrillist's Favorite Chefs

related

Epic Burger

related

The 48 worst people at your Super Bowl XLVIII party

related

12 Easy, Next-Level Super Bowl Recipes Courtesy of Thrillist's Favorite Chefs
fries
epic burger

Winner to be chosen this Friday. You must follow us and live in Chicago to pick up your winnings at one of seven Chicagoland Epic locations.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Jay Gentile is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he considers your Super Bowl party an epic failure if it consists of 19 burgers or less. Follow him @ThrillistCHI.

Stuff You'll Like