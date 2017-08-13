Free M Burgers today? Free M Burgers today!

In honor of its fourth birthday today, M Burger is channeling its crazy-generous inner-child and doling out FREE burgers at all of its locations. That's right -- they're giving you presents for their birthday! You can indulge in any patty off the secret menu, or one of their famed cheeseburgers, hamburgers, or the signature M Burger with any purchase. (Limited to one per person, in-store only.) Go now, or regret it forever.
Julie Cerick is an Editorial Assistant at Thrillist, and is known for being easily won over by nothing more than a heaping basket of French fries. Follow her on Twitter.