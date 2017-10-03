Romance! Get Your Valentine a Free Shake at Shake Shack This Saturday

We can't think of anything more romantic than taking your date to Shake Shack this Valentine’s Day. And because love means never having to share your food with another human being, if you buy one shake at the new Shake Shack in River North this Valentine’s Day, you get a second one for your date free. Sure, you could just show up some other day and pony up the extra $5.25, but that would just be crazy, right? Yeah, keep telling yourself that.
Once a hot dog cart dedicated to spreading the Vienna Beef gospel to New Yorkers, Shake Shack has come full-sausage-circle with a location in Chicago, bringing all your favorites (flat-top dogs! Gourmet burgers! Crinkle fries! Beer! Concretes!) to River North.