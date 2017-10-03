Food & Drink

Fill up on Glazed's Fall doughnut lineup

By Published On 10/02/2013 By Published On 10/02/2013
Quadruple chocolate doughnut at Glazed & Infused

With Breaking Bad leaving a hole on your insides (we still can’t listen to Badfinger without falling apart), you can now fill that gap and become whole again courtesy of Glazed & Infused’s brand-spankin’-new Autumn lineup. First up: this Quadruple Chocolate doughnut smothered in so much chocolaty deliciousness (glaze, chocolate shavings, white chocolate morsels) you’ll swear you just swam a lap with Augustus Gloop and the Oompa Loompas. Or maybe did some meth.

Caramel apple doughnut at Glazed & Infused

If you're looking for a caramel apple not being peddled by a carnival worker with questionable hygeine, this apple doughnut is drenched in caramel before being topped with peanuts.

Ginger spice doughnut at Glazed & Infused

A first glance, the ginger old-fashioned may seem tame, but each bite delivers a wallop of ginger spice (the root, not the kid in high school that was nicknamed “firebush”) tempered by a coating of G&I’s signature vanilla bean glaze.

Pumpkin cheesecake doughnut at Glazed & Infused

This pumpkin cheesecake specimen ups the ante (and your cholesterol) with a thick swirl of cream cheese frosting and some shaved chocolate on top.

Peach fritter at Glazed & Infused

Finally, you have the peach fritter wild card. This peachy bomb harkens back to the now-waning peach season, letting the taste of deep-fried Summer linger well into the Autumn months. Just beware of hungry Presidents of the United States of America.

1. Glazed & Infused 939 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 (Lincoln Park)

Glazed & Infused is a doughnut-and-dessert eatery with locations in a few places around the city -- and they're serving up treats like the Maple Bacon Long John with maple frosting and a strip of candied bacon. CANDIED. BACON.

