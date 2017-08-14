Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken Landing in Chicago

Look out fans of Harold's or any fried chicken spots in town, Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, one of Memphis's food institutions, announced Wednesday it is opening new locations in at least eight cities across the U.S. this year, including Chicago (address TBD).
Gus's is known for its closely-guarded secret recipe (only five family members know it) of spicy, crispy, fried chicken that's served up on a bed of fluffy Wonder Bread with slaw and beans on a styrofoam plate. Since starting in a small town outside of Memphis in the 1950s by Napoleon “Na” Bonner and his wife Maggie, Gus's has grown into a Memphis staple and now has 10 locations in four states -- Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and Mississippi -- and is still run by the Bonner family, according to the company's history.
In addition to Chicago, Gus's plans to open several more outposts this year in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Knoxville, Tenn., Fort Worth, Texas, Kansas City, and Detroit, according to its website. Basically, they're planning national fried chicken domination. We're totally OK with that.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is interested to see if a Chicago fried chicken war will unfold. Will feathers fly? Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.