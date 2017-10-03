Food & Drink

The 9 Best Places for Puerto Rican Food in Chicago

By Published On 03/06/2015 By Published On 03/06/2015
puerto rican food
titus ruscitti/thrillist

More Like This

related

The Definitive Guide to Drinking on the Lower East Side

related

The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

related

ATL's Best Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat This Summer

related

The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Madman Unicycling on Bridge Beams Will Give You Sweaty Palms

related

Hurry, You Can Fly to China for $437 Round Trip

related

This Brewery Is Hiring a ‘Professional Beer Taster’ Right Now

Deep dish pizza. Chicago-style hot dogs. Authentic Puerto Rican food. Okay, Chicago may not be so well known for the last one -- but it should be. Since Chicago is home to one of largest communities of people of Puerto Rican descent in the entire nation, it’s time we take a closer look at the nine best places in town to indulge in the heavy comfort that is Puerto Rican cuisine.
 

Las Delicias de Puerto Rico

Belmont Cragin
What you're getting: Steak jibarito
A cook from a popular Puerto Rican restaurant decided to branch out on her own with the opening of this Cragin jibartio shop. It's hard to get past the signature sandwich, which is made with perfect execution each and every time. Should you look past it, the snack case boasts all sorts of popular Puerto Rican street snacks, including empanadas, bacalaitos, and balls of papa rellana.

Related

related

The 40 Biggest US Cities, Ranked by Their Food

related

Ethnic food enclaves: the 16 best international eating hubs in the USA

related

Ranking the 15 best Chicago 'hoods for food and drink

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
The Definitive Guide to Drinking on the Lower East Side

related

Food & Drink
The Definitive Guide to Drinking in SoHo

related

Food & Drink
ATL's Best Weekend Road Trips for Beating the Heat This Summer

related

Food & Drink
The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

related

The 40 Biggest US Cities, Ranked by Their Food
titus ruscitti/thrillist

La Cocina Boricua de la Familia Galarza

Bucktown
What you're getting: Guachitos
The family behind this Mom-and-Pop BYOB joint has been serving the community for more than 20 years. During that time, they've pumped out nothing but honest, homestyle Puerto Rican cooking at more than fair prices. Known for near-perfect jibaritos as well as the popular appetizer gauchitos, the service here always come with a smile. You're pretty much a regular after one visit.

la bomba
titus ruscitti/thrillist

La Bomba

Logan Square
What you're getting: Jibaritos and fried appetizers
This Logan Square favorite maintains a loyal following going back to its days as a trailer in Humboldt Park. While it still sells all the great snacks that made it popular at the park, it now offers made-to-order items such as one of the city's best jibaritos and also some of the crunchiest fried pork in town. The cheap prices don’t hurt either.

papa's
titus ruscitti/thrillist

Papa's Cache Sabroso

Humboldt Park
What you're getting: Pollo chon (rotisserie chicken)
Papa has transformed many into regulars over the years. A longtime resident of the stretch of Division that crosses through Humboldt Park, Papa has devotees that come back for the roasted chicken alone. It's loaded with garlic on the inside and crispy golden skin on the outside -- now there's REALLY never a reason to get the rotisserie chicken offered at Jewel.

diana's
titus ruscitti/thrillist

Diana's Food & Restaurant

Humboldt Park
What you're getting: Beef stew
A sleeper for Puerto Rican food in Chicago, Diana's hides on a residential corner and doubles as a grocery. Walk to the back and place an order for some stick-to-your-ribs Puerto Rican perfection. The food's served cafeteria-style, and it's hard to go wrong with anything. Each dish is composed of tender cuts of long-cooked meats and paired with top-notch yellow rice and peas or white rice and beans. Either way, you won’t be hungry the rest of the day.

related

Chicago's Ultimate Chinatown Eating Guide

related

Ethnic food enclaves: the 16 best international eating hubs in the USA
borniquen
titus ruscitti/thrillist

El Nuevo Borinquen

Humboldt Park
What you're getting: Jibarito and/or carne frita (fried pork)
When the original Borinquen on California closed, it left a hole in Chicago's food scene. For a little while, the creator of the jibarito sandwich was no more -- but when it reopened, everyone came running back. If you haven't made it over since the reopening, it's still doing much of the same menu with the heavy flavors that so many in Chicago's Puerto Rican community delight in.

vida
titus ruscitti/thrillist

Vida

McKinley Park
What you're getting: Steak with onions
"Good Food. Good Life." That's the saying that this cute little shop on Western goes by. And you get the vibe as soon as you step inside. Two things set it apart from most of the others on this list. The first being that almost all of the food is cooked to order, and the second is the selection of pastries and juices on offer. Both are made fresh, in-house so you can taste the love in everything offered.

titus ruscitti/thrillist

Cafe Central

Noble Square
What you're getting: Lechon (roast pork -- available Thur-Sun)
There's nothing but good vibes once you step inside this longtime cafeteria, which doubles as one of the city's oldest Puerto Rican restaurants, where they’re cranking out homestyle, local favorites such as mofongo and lechon. Regulars enjoy the mixta plates, which allow you to mix and match your meats with white rice and beans or yellow rice with pigeon peas.
 

The Jibarito Stop

Various locations
What you're getting: Jibaritos and empanadas Criollas
The food truck business isn't easy in Chicago, but the ladies behind this mobile Puerto Rican truck sure make it seem so. The recipes and flavors take me right back to my vacation on the island where I ate many of my meals from similar trucks. Start off with one of their mouthwatering empanadillas and finish off with whatever is on special/another one of their mouthwatering empanadillas. Just don't plan on getting much work done afterwards.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Titus Ruscitti is a contributing writer for Thrillist. You can join him on his food travels throughout the cityscape and wherever else life takes him on his blog, where he's single-handedly tackled close to 1,000 food stops. Follow him @chibbqking.

1. Las Delicias De Puerto Rico 4821 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

This unassuming little resto in Belmont Cragin houses some of the best Puerto Rican food in the city. It's hard to get past the signature sandwich, which is made with perfect execution each and every time it's been tried. Should you look past it, the snack case boasts all sorts of popular Puerto Rican street snacks including empanadas, bacalaito, and balls of papa rellano.

2. La Cocina Boricua de la Familia Galarza 2420 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Bucktown)

The family behind this mom-and-pop BYOB joint has been serving the community for more than 20 years. During that time, they've pumped out nothing but honest homestyle Puerto Rican cooking at more than fair prices. Known for near-perfect jibaritos as well as the popular gauchitos appetizer, the service here always come with a smile. You're pretty much a regular after one visit.

3. La Bomba 3221 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Logan Square)

This Puerto Rican food cart also has a brick-and-mortar on Armitage, which you should definitely stop by so you can try the signature steak jibarito ((pronounced hee-bah-ree-to), which has two thin planks of flattened and fried green plantains in lieu of bread, which are still strong enough to hold all the grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted cheese you can handle.

4. Papa's Cache Sabroso 2517 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 (Humboldt Park)

Papa’s Cache Sabroso is the place to go if you have a penchant for pollo, particularly of the Puerto Rican persuasion. This Humboldt Park Latin-American mom-and-pop restaurant provides meat dishes, salads, and sandwiches that taste decidedly homemade, a style only enhanced by the dining room’s humble décor of maroon plastic tablecloths and a tiled ceiling. Dishes are inexpensive, but if you’re looking for a steal, Papa’s Dinners are served either with arroz con gandules or arroz blanco con habichuelas, and the menu’s signature is Papa’s Pollo Chon Entero, an entire rotisserie chicken.

5. Diana's Food & Restaurant 1000 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 (Humboldt Park)

Diana's hides on a residential corner and doubles as a grocery. Walk to the back and place an order for some stick-to-your-ribs Puerto Rican perfection. Served cafeteria style, it's hard to go wrong with anything. Each dish is composed of tender cuts of long-cooked meats and paired with top-notch yellow rice and peas or white rice and beans. Either way, you won’t be hungry the rest of the day.

6. El Nuevo Borinquen 1720 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Humboldt Park)

Home of the Jibarito, El Nuevo Borinquen is still regarded one of the best spots for authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. Even with a new look and management, patrons can still enjoy classics like the Jibarito and empanadas.

7. Vida Restaurant 3452 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60623

"Good Food. Good Life." That's the saying that this cute little shop on Western goes by, and you get the vibe as soon as you step inside. Two things set it apart from most of the others on this list, the first being that almost all of the food is cooked to order. The second is the selection of pastries and juices on offer. Both are made fresh and in-house so you can taste the love in everything offered.

8. Cafe Central 1437 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

There're nothing but good vibes once you step inside this longtime cafeteria, which doubles as one of the city's oldest Puerto Rican restaurants, where the cooks are cranking out homestyle, local favorites such as mofongo and lechon. Regulars enjoy the Mixta plates, which allow you to mix and match your meats with white rice and beans or yellow rice with pigeon peas.

Stuff You'll Like