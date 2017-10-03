Food & Drink

Chi's reigning Chef of the Year opens the first of two Hyde Park restaurants

By Published On 11/11/2013 By Published On 11/11/2013
A10

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

Starbucks Just Closed Its Online Store and Discontinued Several Products

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

From the same Chef of the Year who brought you Yusho and Billy Sunday, A10 is a new Chef of the Year-caliber drop in Hyde Park’s academic hub -- the first of two openings from the team (a scaled-down version of Yusho will open next year).

A10 in hyde park

The hands-down best small plate (err... bowl?), this meatball soup comes with pork/chicken meatballs that are matzah-ish in consistency, and come with cubed winter vegetables and pasta.

A10 in hyde park

This Pekin duck entrée uses alllllll the parts of the mallard with sliced breast meat, a cabbage roll with confit leg and thigh, and an au jus sauce made with the bones.

A10 in hyde park

Their wood-fired pizza oven's located in an open kitchen, giving you a hungry-pizza-eater's view of the firing of Roman-style squares topped w/ Barese sausage, smoked tomato, sage, and Robiola cheese.

A10 in hyde park

The second wing of the 112-seat space is a bar and lounge with exposed brick, a U-shaped bar, and a pair of sliding library ladders that hang over the bar, where they're used as glassware shelves.

A10 in hyde park

The beverage program features on-tap cocktails, so you don't have to wait for someone to annoyingly make your gin & tonic. Plus, there's a bevy of wines and non-tapped cocktails, like the Vin de Maison, an aperitif made with season herbs, fruit, and wine.

A10 in hyde park

Oh, and dude, don't skip dessert: cannoli soft-serve, creme brulee, and this Venezuelan chocolate Bouchon cake.

1. A10 1462 East 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615 (Hyde Park)

A10 is one of the best places to indulge in creme brulee, on-tap cocktails, and awesome brews. Not particularly in that order.

Stuff You'll Like