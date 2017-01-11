Doug Sohn, the Sausage King of Chicago, Talks Meat, Cubs, and the Joys of Quasi-Retirement

Well, do you like the Pixies? Or maybe Jay-Z? I feel like the analogy works there, kinda-sorta. Do you think that closing Hot Doug's gave you the chance to appreciate the love Chicago has for you more fully?

Sohn: Apparently you were never actually at Hot Doug's [Note: I totally was, probably more times than was healthy]. Not a huge Pixies or Jay-Z fan. And, to be honest, I'm forgetting what the analogy is. I never shaved my head, so a Britney Spears analogy probably isn't right. Maybe more like Starland Vocal Band - you know, one hit and then a beloved "Where are they now?"

As for the love, I absolutely never took it for granted. As a matter of fact, and I'm not kidding about this, I truly thought that every day I opened the restaurant was going to be the day that no one showed up. The restaurant business is an extremely humbling business. I felt incredibly fortunate that Hot Doug's lasted as long as it did. The kind words and continued recognition still continue to amaze me. It's an overwhelming feeling.