This Filipino Bakery and Restaurant Is an Unlikely Chicago Pandemic Success Story

“It was like, if I'm going to turn my life upside down, at least it’s not going to cost as much as college," she says. "I haven't looked back, really."

As a student Kwon sharpened her pastry skills, going on to work at a handful of esteemed outposts in Boston and New York before making her home in the Windy City. And while she excelled in each of her positions, the aspiration to helm an establishment of her own design only grew. Kwon found a kindred spirit in the similarly driven Flores, a born-and-bred Chicagoan who hails from a tight-knit Filipino family.

“As a pastry chef, I knew I wanted to do breakfast,” she explains. “My husband is a savory chef. He wanted to do dishes that people who might not have had Filipino food before could later recognize on a menu at any mom and pop place. That's where Kasama came from—in Tagalog, it means ‘together’ or ‘including.’ It was fitting because we were fusing these two different concepts."

The hunt to find a property that could satisfy a confection-fueled daytime cafe and a destination dinner spot spanned more than two years. Finding a space large enough to fit the equipment for both purposes alone was a challenge. When the Ukrainian Village neighborhood joint the Winchester vacated its corner plot in late 2018 after a rocky four years in business, the stars aligned yet again.

“We actually drove past every day during that time because we lived nearby," says Kwon. "Tim would always say, ‘I’d love to open our restaurant in there, it would be so amazing.’ Then everything came full circle and we were able to purchase it.”