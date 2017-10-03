Food & Drink

How to dominate Chi's meatiest new menu

Ribeye at Hutch in Lakeview

Staking its claim on the late Socca’s Mediterranean turf, American bistro Hutch is ditching all that Euro-ness (along with Starsky) for a menu more in tune with native palates. Case in point: this massive bone-in, garlic-rubbed ribeye. But what's your best route for navigating the fresh menu? Glad you asked! You're about to find out -- time to order like a boss.

Hutch in Lakeview

1. Nab a patio seat
While the cork ceilings for noise reduction and tufted leather booth seating are nice and all, doing it right means scoring a seat on the sidewalk patio so that lowly pedestrians will eye your feasting with great jealousy.

New Fashioned at Hutch in Lakeview

2. Order the New Fashioned
A slightly sweeter take on the classic, thanks to some Rocky Mountain peach whiskey. Combine it with the orange & cherry, and that's basically three servings of fruit.

Sea scallops at Hutch in Lakeview

3. Order the sea scallops
This sharable (if you must) shellfish starter is perched mightily atop a bed of corn, crispy leeks, and pork belly (best bed ever), and garnished with bright celery leaves for color/fiber.

Grilled porkchop at Hutch in Lakeview

4. Order the pork chop
Steak is a perfectly reasonable call for the centerpiece of your meal, but the best bet for a bone-in cut of meat is this double-cut pork chop with creamy cheddar polenta and grilled apple, mercifully sparing you any Peter Brady "porkchops and applesauce" renditions.

Chocolate Ding Cake at Hutch in Lakeview

5. Finish with the Chocolate Ding Cake
Hutch’s take on a Hostess classic is filled with cream, but not drama like Twinkies. When you’re through with your lunchbox nostalgia, graduate to a grown-up dessert: the beer float with dulce de leche gelato and porter. If anyone questions your double dessert, remember -- you're the boss.

1. Hutch 3301 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

Hutch is an American steak-ery that's serving up huge portions of meat in the old Socca space in Lakeview.

