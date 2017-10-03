Food & Drink

Taste the most lauded ice cream from THE Ohio state

By Published On 09/18/2013 By Published On 09/18/2013
Salty caramel at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lakeview
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

related

Taco Bell’s New Clothing Line at Forever 21 Includes a Fire Sauce Bodysuit

related

Spotify's New 'Time Capsule' Offers 2 Hours of Nostalgic, Throwback Jams

Not only do you have Jeni’s number, but you now know where she keeps her ice cream (how do you like THAT, Tommy Tutone?). The Columbus-based creamery, with a dozen shops in Ohio and Tennessee, has opened its first in Illinois with a smorgasbord of unique flavors, as well as frozen yogurt (if you must), sorbet, and crunchy sundae accoutrements, not to mention freshly pressed waffle cones ready for a scoop of salty caramel.

Flavors at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lakeview
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

When it comes to Jeni’s expansive list of flavors, expect the unexpected (though maybe not as unexpected as some of these): there’s velvety chocolate ice cream spiked with cayenne, whiskey-laced vanilla with pecans, and a house-shucked sweet corn with black raspberries.

Ice cream sandwich at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lakeview

In addition to straight-up scoops, there's a collection of gourmet ice cream sandwiches like this sweet-meets-savory salty caramel sammie with almond macarons and smoked almonds. Other varieties include orchid vanilla, oatmeal cream, and chocolate hazelnut.

Freezer at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lakeview

To help you get over the pain of finishing your ice cream, look to their glistening clear-front freezer stocked with hand-labeled pints ripe for the pickin’, including The Milkiest Chocolate in the World, which we previously believed to be Jason “White Chocolate” Williams.

Flavors at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lakeview

These containers are not marked for carry-out, but you can always try -- 11a-11p, seven days a week.

1. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams 3404 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 (Lakeview)

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, an Ohio-based chain, brings its crazy-good and exotic flavors, like fresh-shucked sweet corn and raspberry, to Chi-town. Take your treat in frozen yogurt, ice cream sandwich, or pint form, and pair it with a warm cup of french press Intelligentsia coffee.

Stuff You'll Like