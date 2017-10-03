Can Wrigleyville sustain another BBQ restaurant? (The answer is yes.)

Part-honky tonk, part-Asian BBQ, and a little of both when it comes to pulled pork egg rolls, Old Crow Smokehouse joins three other newly opened, Wrigley-adjacent BBQ spots (Milt’s, Wrigley, and the now-closed Sweet Baby Ray's) with a handsomely appointed 11,000sqft space, where they're smoking beef brisket for 16hrs at a time in a Southern Pride 1000, and pairing it with classics like twice-baked sweet potatoes and stewed kale (hey, you can stay on your cleanse!).
Old Crow sports two rooms-worth of barnwood interior, a concert stage, a 12-panel video wall, 70in flatscreens behind the bar, and a skylight roof. On weekends, expect concerts and Big 10 bottomless buffets (which's an all-you-can-eat deal... and yes, you DO have to wear pants).
Old Crow’s pitmaster is a former contestant on MasterChef, meaning 1) m*$#&!ing piece of s&^% Gordon Ramsey isn't f@#%*#$ allowed in, and 2) awesome eats like these Memphis tacos packed with pulled pork, crunchy coleslaw, and beer-BBQ sauce, which is just one of four BBQ sauces offered along with spicy Sriracha, vinegar, and smoked bourbon.
While you wait on the tacos, you can nibble on apps like house-made pork rinds, brisket poutine, or these stuffed-with-cream-cheese-and-cheddar-smoked jalapeno poppers, which're wrapped in applewood-smoked bacon (!), and served with what foodie ballplayers pack in the dug out (red onion remoulade dip).
The bar features a large whiskey and bourbon list and nine beers on draft, plus they’re also slinging moonshine-spiked mason jars like this cran-orange cocktail with an on-top cherry that's... also soaked in moonshine.
Old Crow is slinging house-smoked meats, moonshine-infused libations, and homemade jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon (!!).