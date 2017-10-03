Food & Drink

The waffle burger: it's happening

By Published On 10/25/2013 By Published On 10/25/2013
Waffle Burger At On The Bun in Lakeview

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Insane Boat Ride Whips You Down a Narrow Rocky River at Over 50MPH

related

Starbucks Just Closed Its Online Store and Discontinued Several Products

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

Waffles, the brunch spot known for mixing meat with their batter-y goodness (aka cheddar waffles with braised short rib), has taken the logical next step and transformed the adjacent dining room in its Lakeview location into a burger bar called On The Bun. And since the two joints share a kitchen, you know what that means: waffle burgers! These 8oz of prime ground beef between two brown sugar Brussels-style waffles mean you get more Belgian protein than if you were training with Van Damme.

Bison Burger At On The Bun in Lakeview

Their meat comes courtesy of Allen Brothers South Side butchery, and goes beyond beef. For example, this pretzel-bunned Bison burger's topped with fire-roasted tomato spread, and hit with a side of waffle fries (of COURSE they have waffle fries!).

Mac and cheese At On The Bun in Lakeview

The mac and cheese skillet comes with a crisp, baconated crust, and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, American, and Gruyere.

Veal/Chicken Burger At On The Bun in Lakeview

If you’re further diversifying your animal intake, try this veal/ chicken combo patty with condiment options like chipotle cream, teriyaki, and smokey ketchup.

Pumpkin milkshake At On The Bun in Lakeview

If you’re battling seasonal affective disorder, divert your attention with a pumpkin milkshake topped with caramel, whipped cream, and candy corn (that we promise is not left over from last century).

Stuffed chili burger At On The Bun in Lakeview

In addition to a line of encased meats like the jalapeno/cheddar sausage, there’s this beauty: a special, stuffed chili burger oozing with sharp cheddar & jalapenos, and topped with avocado and a fried egg. Mmm... egg... breakfast... hey, put that thing on a waffle!

1. On The Bun 3617 N Broadway , Chicago, IL 60613 (Lakeview)

On The Bun is doling out awesome waffle burgers, pumpkin milkshakes, and sweet encased meats year-round.

Stuff You'll Like