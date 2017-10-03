Food & Drink

17 unbelievable baconated dishes from the Bacon Takedown

09/15/2014
Jim Vondruska

Because Chicago can't go three months without a bacon-related food festival, we found ourselves back at Lincoln Hall this year for another edition of the Bacon Takedown. It's a simple concept: a batch of home cooks are each given 15lbs of bacon (which sounds like a prize in itself), then they get to cook whatever they want in a no-holds-barred public taste-test, with the winners scoring a year's worth of pig candy. Here's what they came up with...
 

1. Candied habanero bacon

Yucatán slow-cooked pork, habanero candied bacon, pickled red onion coleslaw, 'nuff said.

Jim Vondruska

2. Bacon fat chocolate-covered praline

Watch your back Fannie May, your turtles have nothing on this chocolate-covered, bacon pecan praline.

Jim Vondruska

3. Bacon apple jam

This bad boy is made up of apples, bacon, honey whiskey, maple syrup, chili powder, brown sugar, ground mustard, and ground ginger. Phew! We promise it takes a lot less time to enjoy than to list the awesome ingredients inside it.

Jim Vondruska

4. Bacon creampuff

They put the bacon in the dough, they put the bacon in the cream, you put the whole thing in your mouth.

Jim Vondruska

5. Bacon fried ravioli

A spicy shrimp & bacon fried ravioli w/ Parmesan and ricotta cheese alongside bacon-sweated onions with a bacon Alfredo sauce.

Jim Vondruska

6. Bacon, pear, and blue cheese macaroni w/ caramelized onions

Sweet, savory, and comforting, this mac 'n cheese takes the cake... or should we say bacon!? Yes. We should.

Jim Vondruska

7. Bacon pineapple mac 'n cheese

Aloha! Packed with bacon and pineapple, this one-upped childhood favorite boasts a surprise pork rind crumb topping.

Jim Vondruska

8. Brotein shakes

"Move out of the way bro, I’m in the zone and need a fix of banana bacon protein shake before I hit the gym."

Jim Vondruska

9. Chicken and waffles (and bacon)

This is Chicken and Waffles 2.0 -- deep-fried chicken and deep-fried bacon coming together on top of a (non deep-fried!) fluffy blini.

Jim Vondruska

10. Maple bacon marshmallows

How do you make s'mores even better? Oh yeah, sans chocolate, and plus bacon.

Jim Vondruska

11. Maple bourbon bacon jam

You won’t get a buzz from eating this jam... other than the food buzz from how freaking delicious it is.

Jim Vondruska

12. Polar Pig

Bacon ice cream covered in a caramel Magic Shell. It’s simple, it’s sweet, it’s delicious.

Jim Vondruska

13. Porkind bars

You’ve never had a Kind bar like this before -- just swap out the boring stuff and replace it with sweet, sweet bacon.

Jim Vondruska

14. Pumpkin ravioli

A thick ravioli doused in a sage carbonara sauce made with egg, bacon, and Parmesan, with pine nuts as a garnish.

Jim Vondruska

15. Sausage and cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon

Without the bacon heroically holding this cheese/sausage-stuffed pepper together, it might just burst. 

Jim Vondruska

16. Sloppy Drunken Pig

Made especially for beer lovers, this number features a savory beer & bacon Sloppy Joe resting atop a beer, cheese, and bacon biscuit.

Jim Vondruska

17. Sopa de elote

Five alarm warning! Tread lightly when having a chip full of this corn soup, made w/ roasted poblano peppers, roasted corn, and cheese.

Jim Vondruska is a Chicago-based writer and photographer. Follow him on Instagram @doomsdayrobot.

