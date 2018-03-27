Doughnuts covered in M&Ms. And pretzels. And potato chips...

Because nothing says Summer in Chicago like fatness, Glazed & Infused is welcoming the warm weather with new doughnut options, from specialty bismarks and fruit fritters (pineapple and bacon -- for real) to this creation, the Bar Snack: a caramel-glazed chocolate cake doughnut coated with pretzels, peanuts, M&Ms, and potato chips -- a huge upgrade over the jar of pickled eggs sitting behind the bar.
This banana cream cheese-frosted number is topped off with candied walnuts and a salted caramel drizzle, which would be the best weather report ever.
Filled with Key lime custard and slathered with a vanilla glaze and graham cracker streusel, this Key lime pie bismark -- wait a second... bismark Key? Oh baby you... you got what I neeeeeeed.
If you want something a little safer yet still delicious, there's this chocolate Old Fashioned, a chocolate-buttermilk cake doughnut with dark chocolate ganache that goes well with a tumbler of whiskey.
This strawberry shortcake gets dusted with powdered sugar and filled with strawberry & lavender compote.
They've also expanded their fruit fritters repertoire with the likes of pineapple & bacon (okay, some are fruit/meat fritters) and banana & chili pepper to go with their classic apple standby.
If all this change is freaking you out, the bacon-maple long john isn't going anywhere. In fact, the Lincoln Park location is even extending its hours to 2a on Friday and Saturday, so that bar snack can also serve as a post-bar snack.