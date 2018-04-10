A tavern with TV dinners in Lincoln Park

Urban Dictionary has uses beyond defining obscure sex acts and esoteric racial epithets: it's also provided a bar name to the owners of Tommy Knuckles (definition: someone who’s extremely awesome or certifiably nuts). The 80-seat tavern serves fancified TV dinners and oven-fired flatbreads amid posters of Muhammad Ali and Steve McQueen, which line the walls. Survey a selection of 50 craft-heavy brews (10 on draft), then smash through the brick wall of sobriety with a Killer Kool-Aid that adultifies the cherry drink mix with vodka and mint. The Zeitgeist (whiskey, blue Curacao, lemon, bitters) appropriately translates to “the spirit of the time”, the time in this case being happy hour. For one Harlem Shake you won't roll your eyes at when someone sends it over to you, this meme-friendly concoction comes with Baileys, chocolate syrup, and creme de cacao. As for when the dinner bell rings, they're doing up TV dinners, and not the depressing Lean Cuisine variety -- theirs is packing fried chicken, potatoes, veggies & cornbread. Non-TV dinners (though you can still totally watch while eating them) include lobster & mushroom-studded mac 'n cheese and burger action like the Marsellus Wallace (fried egg, waffle, candied bacon, BBQ aioli), which may not come from Big Kahuna, but that won't keep it from being one tasty burger.