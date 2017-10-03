Food & Drink

Baker Miller gives Chicago meat pies and a toast bar

By Published On 09/22/2014 By Published On 09/22/2014
Baker Miller
Sean Cooley

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

The former owners of Bang Bang Pie Shop (of pie and biscuit sandwich fame) have opened their new passion project in Lincoln Square: a grain-centric sweet & savory bake shop where nearly every item inside is made in-house. ​Baker Miller Bakery & Millhouse will mill grains, make yeast for bread, culture butter, cure salmon, and make sausage, so to say they're cooking from scratch might even be an understatement. Here's a look at some of their seasonal offerings:

Related

related

Bang Bang, now with the biscuit sandwiches of your dreams

related

The 10 Best Independent Coffee Shops in Chicago

related

Bang Bang, now with the biscuit sandwiches of your dreams
Baker Miller
Sean Cooley

The breakfast menu (which thankfully stretches to 3pm) includes a toast bar with freshly baked loafiness like whole wheat sourdough and sunflower rye, to be topped with seasonal spreads including orange marmalade, cherry jam, and beet horseradish spread.

Baker Miller
Sean Cooley

You can also take your toast w/ Nova lox, capers, onions, and chèvre (a whippy goat cheese alternative to cream cheese).

Baker Miller
Sean Cooley

Cinnamon rolls are topped with raw sugar icing -- better than a visit to Ann Sather, and also you don't have to go out to eat with your parents!

Sean Cooley

Breakfast grain bowls will rotate seasonally -- the fall dish brings wheat berries, roasted acorn squash, and a poached egg (also available for dinner w/ a confit chicken leg & thigh).

related

The 10 Best Independent Coffee Shops in Chicago
Baker Miller
Sean Cooley

Hand pies come in both sweet (raspberry jam) and savory varieties (sausage, confit broccoli, Havarti cheese). You'll be able to pluck one off of their morning breakfast cart, similarly packed with popovers, muffins, cookies, and other deliciousness. 

Sean Cooley

To drink, there's Sparrow coffee, tea from Rare Tea Cellar, kombucha on tap (!), and seasonal cold-pressed sodas.

Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he did not know about Chicago's seedy pinball history. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. Baker Miller 4610 Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 (Lincoln Square)

The owners of Bang Bang Pie Shop are behind this grain-centric sweet and savory bake shop in Lincoln Square where all the items from breakfast to lunch -- and the flour itself -- are made in-house. Of Baker Miller's breakfast options, the milky bowl of oatmeal topped with seasonal jam, cultured cream, and toasted pecans is a standout, as is the heirloom blue corn grits with sausage. There are a few sandwiches available on the lunch menu, like a BLT with feta and tomato jam, which are served with a slice of pie or side salad. That's a no-brainer.

Stuff You'll Like