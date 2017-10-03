Baker Miller gives Chicago meat pies and a toast bar

The former owners of Bang Bang Pie Shop (of pie and biscuit sandwich fame) have opened their new passion project in Lincoln Square: a grain-centric sweet & savory bake shop where nearly every item inside is made in-house. Baker Miller Bakery & Millhouse will mill grains, make yeast for bread, culture butter, cure salmon, and make sausage, so to say they're cooking from scratch might even be an understatement. Here's a look at some of their seasonal offerings:
The breakfast menu (which thankfully stretches to 3pm) includes a toast bar with freshly baked loafiness like whole wheat sourdough and sunflower rye, to be topped with seasonal spreads including orange marmalade, cherry jam, and beet horseradish spread.
You can also take your toast w/ Nova lox, capers, onions, and chèvre (a whippy goat cheese alternative to cream cheese).
Cinnamon rolls are topped with raw sugar icing -- better than a visit to Ann Sather, and also you don't have to go out to eat with your parents!
Breakfast grain bowls will rotate seasonally -- the fall dish brings wheat berries, roasted acorn squash, and a poached egg (also available for dinner w/ a confit chicken leg & thigh).
Hand pies come in both sweet (raspberry jam) and savory varieties (sausage, confit broccoli, Havarti cheese). You'll be able to pluck one off of their morning breakfast cart, similarly packed with popovers, muffins, cookies, and other deliciousness.
To drink, there's Sparrow coffee, tea from Rare Tea Cellar, kombucha on tap (!), and seasonal cold-pressed sodas.
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor and he did not know about Chicago's seedy pinball history. Follow him @SeanCooley.
