Garlic burgers, wasabi wings, and cocktails in a vintage theater

The stretch of North Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square continues to boom with the addition of The Harding Tavern. This 65-seat neighborhood bar's set on the old site of The Harding Theater (a sister to the Congress Theater from 1925-1960!), and offers up an assortment of upscale pub food, including the signature TNT burger, whose beef patty is ground with whole-roasted garlic cloves, then topped with Nueske's bacon and brie before being sandwiched in a soft brioche bun.
In addition to Buffalo & Thai varieties, the wasabi wings mix wasabi (duh) soy sauce with jalapeños and peanuts, while pork belly skewers and bacon mac and cheese round out the rest of the small plate menu.
Leveling up, this chicken pita brings flavors of curry along with a Moroccan aioli. Fusion!
One of three house cocktails, the Rabbit Trap comes with bourbon, grapefruit juice, and sage leaf. As for the name? One of Harding's female bartender's is nicknamed Rabbit. You'll have to ask for the story...
The Final Chapter (bourbon, Luxardo, lemon juice, chartreuse) fills out the cocktail list, but if cocktails aren't your thing, then A) you need to take a long, hard look in the mirror, and B) order from their list of a dozen draft beers, or 50 bottles/cans.
Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and you can hear his dulcet tones in a recent WGN radio interview here. Follow him @SeanCooley.
Amidst the Logan Square boom and located in the old Harding Theater, this American pub fare joint is serving up seriously unique 'tails and scorching, juicy burgs.