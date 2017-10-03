Food & Drink

Garlic burgers, wasabi wings, and cocktails in a vintage theater

By Published On 04/11/2014 By Published On 04/11/2014
harding tavern logan square chicago
Sean Cooley

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

The stretch of North Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square continues to boom with the addition of The Harding Tavern. This 65-seat neighborhood bar's set on the old site of The Harding Theater (a sister to the Congress Theater from 1925-1960!), and offers up an assortment of upscale pub food, including the signature TNT burger, whose beef patty is ground with whole-roasted garlic cloves, then topped with Nueske's bacon and brie before being sandwiched in a soft brioche bun.

Related

related

Chicago's 12 best under-the-radar burgers

related

Sacrifice your thirst to the Norse Gods at this German beer hall

related

Chicago's 12 best under-the-radar burgers
harding tavern logan square chicago
Sean Cooley

In addition to Buffalo & Thai varieties, the wasabi wings mix wasabi (duh) soy sauce with jalapeños and peanuts, while pork belly skewers and bacon mac and cheese round out the rest of the small plate menu.

harding tavern logan square chicago
Sean Cooley

Leveling up, this chicken pita brings flavors of curry along with a Moroccan aioli. Fusion! 

harding tavern logan square chicago
Sean Cooley

One of three house cocktails, the Rabbit Trap comes with bourbon, grapefruit juice, and sage leaf. As for the name? One of Harding's female bartender's is nicknamed Rabbit. You'll have to ask for the story...

harding tavern logan square chicago
Sean Cooley

The Final Chapter (bourbon, Luxardo, lemon juice, chartreuse) fills out the cocktail list, but if cocktails aren't your thing, then A) you need to take a long, hard look in the mirror, and B) order from their list of a dozen draft beers, or 50 bottles/cans.

Sean Cooley is Thrillist's Chicago Editor, and you can hear his dulcet tones in a recent WGN radio interview here. Follow him @SeanCooley.

1. The Harding Tavern 2732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (Logan Square)

Amidst the Logan Square boom and located in the old Harding Theater, this American pub fare joint is serving up seriously unique 'tails and scorching, juicy burgs.

Stuff You'll Like