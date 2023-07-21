Add These Food and Drink Vendors to Your Lollapalooza 2023 Itinerary

Among the best ice cream shops in Chicago, and an enduring tradition that’s reigned on the South Side since 1926, The Original Rainbow Cone is the definitional OG. A refreshing summer staple, and a mercifully cooling snack at crowded festivals like this one, the thing to get here is the iconic stack of five original flavors, piled one after another in a crunchy cone. Said flavors are orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), strawberry, and chocolate. The combo, which is “sliced” as opposed to scooped, is the perfect mix of textures and flavors, melting together in idyllic summer harmony.

The bubble waffle trend shows no signs of bursting. Just look at Eiffel Waffle, a bubble waffle purveyor that’s ballooned to locations all over Chicago, specializing in those fluffy, egg-based waffles that appear to “bubble” outward into adorable little orbs. Delicious plain, Eiffel Waffle decks them out by using them as “cones” for over-the-top sundaes and toppings, like whipped cream, ice cream, strawberries, mini marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Unsurprisingly, Chicago-style hot dogs are well represented at Lollapalooza this year, but there’s something just extra summery about a hot dog that’s been charred and imbued with the fragrant aroma of a grill. When those pangs hit, head to Fatso’s Last Stand, an enduring late-night haunt in Ukrainian Village (now with a second location in Lincoln Park) known for its snappy char dogs “dragged through the garden” with Chicago-style toppings like pickle spears, chopped onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, and celery salt in a poppy seed bun. The casual eatery has expanded its offerings to include burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Italian beef, but don’t sleep on those char dogs.

Thanks to The Bear, Italian beef is having a moment. Once mostly only known in and around Chicago, the sliced beef sandwich has boomed in popularity, allowing other local purveyors to shine. One such business is Schiller Park’s Frannie’s Beef, a longstanding sandwich stand and catering outlet that makes a mean Italian beef with all the traditional trappings: thin slivers of meltingly tender roast beef, au jus, and fluffy French bread. The burly sausage sandwiches are also rightfully renowned, and the meaty menu also offers hot dogs, meatball subs, gyros, and pork chop sandwiches.

As a reminder: Hallucinogens are not permitted on festival grounds. But you can always get your mushroom fix in the form of plant-based superfood ice cream. Glow Superfood, a twee frozen dessert brand that looks like something Gwyneth Paltrow would love, provides a healthier snacking alternative with its plant-based ice cream bars. Made from ingredients like cashews, young Thai coconut, almond milk, and 10 types of organic mushrooms, flavors include cinnamon oatmeal raisin cookie, hazelnut chip, pistachio wheatgrass, and vanilla chai latte.