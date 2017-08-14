Chicago's Next Shake Shack Opens Thursday on Michigan Avenue

Updated...
Chicago was forever changed when Shake Shack unleashed its famous greasy glory on River North late last year, and now the NYC-based better-burger chain is poised to sling its signature ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, and concretes to the masses at brand new location on Michigan Avenue.
Shake Shack signage has already appeared at the new chow down spot, located in the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel at 12 S Michigan Ave, near the corner of Michigan and Madison.
A spokesperson confirmed a burger feeding frenzy is indeed impending, and said more details on the new shack won't be available until next week. But we think it's safe to assume it'll be packing all of that Chicago-inspired goodness it brought to River North -- like the Vienna Beef-powered "Shack-cago Dog," the Publican Pork Sausage, and Da S'mores concrete loaded with a slice of Bang Bang Pie's s'mores pie. So, basically, instead of dodging through swarms of tourists in River North for your Shake Shack fix, you'll soon have to fight your way through the swarms of tourists near Millennium Park. But it'll be so worth it.
UPDATE - 9am CDT: Shake Shack just announced the new location will open Thursday, May 28th at 11am. As we predicted, the Chicago Athletic Association Shack will feature the popular Publican Sausage as well as the "Shack-cago Dog." It also boasts three new concretes specific to the shack like the Penthouse Sweet -- made with chocolate custard, pecan-walnut caramel toffee from Vosges, peanut butter sauce, and chocolate sprinkles. Check out the full menu here.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can already see the Shake Shack reflection in the Bean selfies. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.