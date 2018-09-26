Meet the New Classics That Are Reinventing Midwest Cuisine

American composer Oscar Levant once said, “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity.” When it comes to food, a truly inspired work of art is full of esoteric choices that, with one differing ingredient or technique, could have been utterly terrible (or worse -- forgettable). All over the country, you’ll find inspired and delicious recipes that elevate otherwise standard ingredients to a precarious new level of perfection. Which was great... when those dishes were created a few decades ago. It’s time to mess with greatness in pursuit of even bigger tastes.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHORIZO VERDE GRAVY
Southwestern flavor settles in at the diner
Dove’s Luncheonette
Chicago, IL
Taking country cooking to its inclusive extreme, Tom Carlin and Dove’s recognize that home cooking can bridge farther borders than the Rio Grande. While steeped in “Tex-Mex” lore, this dish also ties into classic southern Illinois chicken plates -- with the gravy, peas, and onions a little more festive than usual. By leaving the meat bone-in, Dove’s also locks all that hearty flavor into the butterflied breast -- perfectly matched to the roux-style chorizo verde gravy’s notes of cilantro, oregano, powdered toasted pepitas, and three kinds of hot pepper, two of which are char-blistered. You’ll never eat boxed gravy mix again.
CHICAGO DOG GRILLED CHEESE
The most Wisconsin way to adopt an Illinois emblem
Melted
Madison, WI
The Midwest, supportive and polite place that it is, features plenty of edible tributes to its neighbor states. The iconic Chicago Dog, taking a trip up north in this beloved food cart, brings tomato wedges, sliced onions, deli mustard, and neon green relish. Of course, by the time it crossed the Wisconsin border, it got enveloped in Muenster and extra sharp Cheddar cheese, and before you know it, you’ve got a grilled cheese on your hands (and chin). The acidic tang of the mustard and relish, the aromatic onions, and the tempering mildness of the tomatoes are all instantly familiar... yet the amount of cheese permissible within Chicago city limits has exploded from cheese dog to full-on grilled cheese as only Madison can make it.
HORSEKICK BLUCY
The cheese-stuffed burger gets a German remix
Blue Door Pub
Minneapolis, MN
While both Matt's and the 5-8 Club lay claim to inventing Minnesota’s Ju(i)cy Lucy, you can now find the ingenious cheese-on-the-inside burger delicacy all over the midwest, prepared faithfully to the blueprint at almost all of them. To find a variation, visit the Blue Door Pub, where they take it full German. The Horsekick Blucy tips its Alpine hat in a culinary direction somewhere between prime rib and a beer garden obatzda dip: squeezing house horseradish sauce inside a patty full of blue and cream cheeses till it’s bursting at the seams. The pile of onion strings on top may just be there to keep a lid on this powder keg. Visitors may want to loosen their dirndls. Mahlziet!
BISON MADE RIGHT SANDWICH
A Southeast Asian sloppy joe… on challah?
Reed’s Hollow
Des Moines, IA
The Maid-Rite sandwich is a decidedly Iowan experience, with two thirds of their locations gracing the Hawkeye State. Either the buttoned-up version of a sloppy joe or a hamburger’s crazy uncle, this “loose meat sandwich” is a thing of pride for Iowans. Reed’s Hollow takes it around the world to Laos, subbing in bison meat flavored larb-style with crying tiger sauce and pickled fresnos all atop a challah roll. Add in the side of curly beet fries and it’s just enough to make Buffalo Bill spin in his grave… because he can’t taste one for himself.
RETURN OF THE GYRO
The iconic Greek sandwich takes on international ingredients
Publican Quality Meats
Chicago, IL
Messing with Chicago classics is a little more dangerous than other recipe twists -- ask for ketchup on a hot dog and see what the guy at the counter says if you’d like to see for yourself. Publican Quality Meats is a primo deli extension of the famous Publican rustic beer hall, so they don’t mess around when they take on a classic. Here, savory escalivada veggies and rich pork belly sub in for the tomato, onion, and gyro meat, while Indian raita cools it all down instead of tzatziki. The griddled flatbread thins out the spongy downside of a traditional pita, and the chili oil adds just enough heat to make you dive back in for the next bite. This is the kind of sandwich that even Cubs and White Sox fans can agree on.
MACAU RICE CRISP
Childhood nostalgia becomes avant-garde gastrofare
Fat Rice
Chicago, IL
Rice Krispie treats may be universal childhood memories, but they were invented by an Iowan in Battle Creek, MI. Completing this midwestern trifecta is Fat Rice, which has tied the crunch and fat of a Rice Krispie together with pork floss -- a Chinese ultra-shredded jerky of sorts -- and a shallot caramel rich in umami thanks to fish sauce. Yowza! Salty seaweed and savory sesame are incorporated into the treat to make this a mind-boggling dream team of flavors, a wildly audacious effort that’s perfectly executed.
STRAWBERRY COUGH PIZZA
Berries dare to replace tomatoes, and it works
Pie-Sci
Detroit, MI
Detroit-style pizza makes for a great party option -- Pie-Sci just goes a step further and also makes it a conversation starter. Beginning with basic options and working up to “That’s what now?” their mad (pie) science comes to a truly inspired peak in the Strawberry Cough. It’s a white pizza with sliced strawberry, topped with mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted chicken to trick you into thinking you’re grounded. But then a fierce kick of balsamic glaze drizzle brings the strawberries back closer towards the soft acid of tomato sauce. It’s strangely familiar as a pizza, but like someone fiddled with the knobs on reality. This is to pizza what Hendrix covers are to the original artist. Different, new, and as good as the original -- but also so much more.