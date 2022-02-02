The 20 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in Chicago

These days, it seems like nights out on the town are more special than ever. Thankfully, Chicago has plenty of options to round out your romance itinerary, each of them monitoring the city’s COVID climate and planning accordingly—meaning all you two have to do is mask up, flash your vax card, and chow down (and, ideally, really dig each other). Simple as that.

Whether it’s a first date or a decades-long anniversary, treat your chosen company to a meal at any of these standout romantic restaurants—all surefire bets for impressive eats, solid drinks, and intimate vibes.