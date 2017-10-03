The 20 Most Romantic Restaurants in Chicago

related The Best Chicago Date Ideas This Summer

GT Fish & Oyster River North Ask to be seated in the back dining room, as the lighting and overall mood is a little sexier and more romantic, if you catch our drift (ha!), or go the casual date route by snagging a spot at the oyster bar -- East Coast oysters are the winners here. Order at least four oyster po'boys (because you’ll regret it if you don’t), shrimp bruschetta, and the Maine lobster roll, but only if you don’t mind being really spendy.

RM Champagne Salon West Loop This is the kind of surreal gem you won’t ever want to leave: a picture-perfect atmosphere with enough Champagne and amazing mini dessert selections to pretty much guarantee you leave in bubbly mood.

Le Colonial Gold Coast Don't let the French décor fool you, you'll be dining on delicious (and authentic), pure Vietnamese cuisine (get the Goi Bun So, Goi Cuon, Pho, Bo Sate, and Ca Nuaog), but you'll be able to pretend you’re in the South of France sipping on wine. Snag a seat on the romantic patio upstairs and you'll be overlooking the notorious Rush St in Gold Coast, or stay inside and you'll find yourself under the calming shadows of glorious palm leaves. Either way, you and your date win.

Bistro Campagne Lincoln Square Do you have a spot yet? You know, like your “go-to” spot that you only go to with a significant other? No? Well, now you will. This quaint garden patio gleams with hanging lights and planted flowers and features tables outside that are far enough apart to allow some private intimacy. The three most important words, though, when it comes to Bistro Campagne: Sunday summer brunches.

Celeste River North Just stop it, Celeste. STOP IT. This space is so darling and intimate, it's almost too perfect. There are three floors and all of them have a different menu and a slightly different mood -- there's 1) the downstairs, which's loud and energetic with good music, especially on the weekends, then 2) the glamorous, 1920s-style Deco Room, which's softer and more sensual, making it the perfect dining spot (they don’t have too many tables up there, so it’s very personal), and finally 3) the garden rooftop, which's all kinds of sexy. The drink menu is super expansive and almost overwhelming, but we loved the Gold Rush, Diamond Back, and Hemingway. Maybe do one on each level?

Pump Room Gold Coast Every now and then, it’s nice to surprise your special lady or man friend with an evening that’ll remind them of why they wanted to sex you. Do it at the extra glamorous Pump Room (ask for the Frank Sinatra Booth for bonus points). Oh, and ask your server for a little history lesson on who's sat at your table before. $20 says it'll include some big names.

Vivo West Loop Here's what you do: call ahead of time (they ask for three weeks notice) and ask to speak to someone about booking Table 70 at Vivo (one of the most sought-after tables in the city). This absolutely charming, secretive little spot sits in an old elevator shaft above the rest of the (already) romantic restaurant. It’s perfectly secluded, but not too removed, and you can have all the privacy you want. This curtain-covered dining arrangement will for sure have you falling in love all over again. To add to it all, the outstanding five-course menu is only $65 per person -- and (hint hint HINT HINT) you’ll be getting a lot more than just food for that price (like super romantic special touches they add that will pretty much blow you away). They’ll even personalize the menu for you if you ask, or add any other little touches you might need. Just go. Warning: if you’re not already married your significant other might think you’re proposing, because it’s Just. That. Cute.

Geja's Cafe Lincoln Park Even though this place is small, you’ll immediately feel how special it is from the moment you take your seat. Focused on fondue with a side of sexy, Geja’s Café isn't just a fondue place, it's a fondue place WITH AN ACOUSTIC FLAMENCO GUITAR.

Bavette's Bar & Boeuf River North Sexy. Unexpected. Intriguing. Everything from the atmosphere, to dinner, to dessert and drinks will win you over at Bavette’s. Kudos to changing the environment from the traditional steakhouse atmosphere (which is so boring and over). The ambiance is dark and stormy (like its lovely cocktail), with a speakeasy-esque, old Prohibition feel. You’ll get lost in each other as you delight over the glorious protein and Old Fashioned’s, then you’ll go home and... keep talking about them.

Spiaggia Gold Coast Because sometimes you get tired of Chicago's architecturally acclaimed skyline* (*lie), hit up Spiaggia, which throws down gorgeous views of Lake Michigan and Oak St, which you can take in while downing classic cocktails, Italian beers, and expressive wines.

Piccolo Sogno West Town How the outside of Piccolo Sogno deceives! The food is good enough to keep you coming back year round, but the garden patio is one of the best in the city. This charming restaurant is perfection for sharing every course (so you can eat that much more) -- and they’ll even split the plates for you.

Blackbird West Loop Highly rated, with artful presentations (and small portions), the food is pretty fantastical -- and actually filling. This urban joint screams city chic and is romantic in a sexy way only. The art in the restrooms might even serve as an aphrodisiac.

RL Restaurant Streeterville Classically Ralph Lauren in every way, this romantically traditional restaurant has a definite old-fashioned feel, but endearingly so. It creates a sense of nostalgia from the paintings on the walls, to the standout fireplace and charming atmosphere. You’ll feel like you’re in a super well-designed living room (with everything RL label), where no one wears jeans, and everyone is happily drinking martinis. The service and drinks are above par, with a special call out (again) to the famous martinis. Come for lunch or drinks and lots of people watching.

related The 15 Best Bars for Dates in Chicago

Avec West Loop This minimalist Mediterranean restaurant might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re an adventurous couple/pair of daters, it’s definitely worth the possible wait (Avec doesn't do reservations, and it’s quite possible you won’t get seated right away at the single community style table). Break the mold with Avec’s famed dates, focaccia, and burrata pizza. Wine should be your drink of choice at this spot. Pro tip: if you want to try it but really hate waiting, arrive at unusual hours (like early brunch or weeknights).

Goosefoot Ravenswood This forward-thinking spot is a high-end version of a BYO joint. Its multi-course tasting menus are super impressive even just to look at, let alone TO TASTE. The BYO definitely helps with the bill, since it is on the pricier end, but it makes for a chic and romantic night nonetheless. Guys, this could even be a propose-worthy spot, just saying. It’s creative, exclusive, and more than memorable. Tip: make reservations well in advance. Pro tip: there’s a wine shop next door where they’ll help you pick something to bring along for dinner.

Cite Streeterville Steak tartar with a 360 view on the 70th floor of Lake Pointe Tower? Why not. This ultra-classy establishment features seriously unreal views, which make it seriously swoon-worthy as soon as you walk in. With the tables spaced out nicely to allow for personal conversations, the amuse bouches are fresh, and the palette cleansing sorbet’s a lovely touch. The a la carte and tasting menus are both top-notch, but the tasting menu might be the more economical choice. Go for that.

Gilt Bar River North The thoughtful, dark, candle lit restaurant is super moody -- sort of a decadent romance situation. Also cool: the bar and dining rooms give off different ambiances (which is nice). The bar plays louder music while the dining hall allows you to sink into seclusion with your date, enjoying the food and carefully crafted mixology drinks. The bone marrow is something to order for sure, as are the gnocchi, charred Brussels sprouts, and chocolate cream pie. We recommend the Bee’s Knees, Bar Germaine. and Lion’s Tail for craft cocktails, too. Beware, the food is rich.

Maude's Liquor Bar West Loop The more relaxed, dim, and inviting upstairs of Maude’s Liquor bar is the perfect hideaway for a pre-, post- or just-dinner date spot. It’s got this sort of wicked, cloak-and-dagger vibe going that’ll definitely get you excited about your night. Ultimately mystery is sexy, and Maude’s upstairs venue is the sexiest. Sit close, huddle together, then deem yourselves do-not-disturb. When you come up for air, take a sip of the Mezcal Corpse Reviver, Boulvardier, or some deliciously sexy wine pours.

IO Urban Roofscape River North Fresh air and crisp white sails make for a stunning forefront to a beautiful Chicago backdrop. This rooftop lounge lives up to its name -- it certainly takes your night to an escape-y place. Definitely try the signature cocktails -- where else can you have a chef design your drink? Nowhere, that's where else.