Everywhere to Get Free Donuts (& Other Deals) on National Donut Day in Chicago

Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Stan's Donuts & Coffee | Kailley Lindman/Thrillist

National Donut Day (today, June 3rd) doesn't mean we get the day off of frickin' work, but it does mean there are a bunch of sweet one-day donut deals around Chicago. In addition to the boatload of national chains with special offers, here are all the local freebies and discounts.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Wicker Park (& other locations)

Free glazed donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Firecakes Donuts

River North & Lincoln Park

Buy six donuts and get free prizes like bonus donuts, coffee, a T-shirt, an ice cream sandwich, or a ham & cheese donut sandwich.

Beaver's Coffee and Donuts
Beaver's Coffee and Donuts | Sean Cooley/Thrillist

Beavers Coffee and Donuts

West Loop & Food Truck

Free mini sugar-dusted donuts and mini donut milkshakes for the first 500 customers.

Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery

Bridgeport

Score a free donut with any purchase before 11am.

dat donut
Dat Donut | Flickr/KidItamae

Dat Donut

East Chatham

Take $1 off a dozen glazed donuts, both regular and gigantic.

Porkchop

West Loop (& other locations)

 Free bacon maple glazed donuts for folks dining in at all locations.

MAK

West Town

Get a free five spice or black sesame donut with a purchase of any bowl, wrap, or large wings.

