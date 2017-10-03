Everywhere to Get Free Donuts (& Other Deals) on National Donut Day in Chicago

National Donut Day (today, June 3rd) doesn't mean we get the day off of frickin' work, but it does mean there are a bunch of sweet one-day donut deals around Chicago. In addition to the boatload of national chains with special offers, here are all the local freebies and discounts.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Wicker Park (& other locations)
Free glazed donut with the purchase of any beverage.
Firecakes Donuts
River North & Lincoln Park
Buy six donuts and get free prizes like bonus donuts, coffee, a T-shirt, an ice cream sandwich, or a ham & cheese donut sandwich.
Beavers Coffee and Donuts
West Loop & Food Truck
Free mini sugar-dusted donuts and mini donut milkshakes for the first 500 customers.
Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery
Bridgeport
Score a free donut with any purchase before 11am.
Dat Donut
East Chatham
Take $1 off a dozen glazed donuts, both regular and gigantic.
Porkchop
West Loop (& other locations)
Free bacon maple glazed donuts for folks dining in at all locations.
MAK
West Town
Get a free five spice or black sesame donut with a purchase of any bowl, wrap, or large wings.
Sign up here for our daily Chicago email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Stan's Donuts & Coffee1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
-
2. Firecakes Donuts68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
-
3. Beavers Coffee and Donuts131 N Clinton St, Chicago
-
4. Fabulous Freddies Italian Eatery701 West 31st St, Chicago
-
5. Dat Donut8249 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago
-
6. Porkchop941 W Randolph St, Chicago
-
7. MAK Restaurant1924 W Division St, Chicago
It goes without saying, but Stan most definitely is the man because of his myriad of fresh-baked 'nuts and fresh-made coffee.
Firecakes Donuts in River North has got some sweet, sweet offerings in the form of awesomely topped donuts, apple fritters, and even a donut ice cream sandwich.
Beavers Coffee and Donuts serves up delicious drinks and pastries, and occasionally has been known to combine the two into some crazy Frankenstein milkshakes.
This Bridgeport pizza/sub joint covers all the classic Italian bases, from steak sandwiches to Italian ice. Like most of the sandwiches here, the beef is a monster, densely packed with lots of meat and the house giardiniera.
Dat Donut is open 24hrs, so you can have their delicious doughy treats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You shouldn't, but it's possible. Also possible -- getting down on a giant doughnut that's roughly the size of your head for about $3.
From the guy who once presided over former late-night legend Iggy's, Porkchop's keeping its kitchen open 'til 130a (and soon rolling out a "bartender's brunch") to sling its comfort food menu in a country-industrial tavern with a dividing wall made from rusted-out saws, taxidermy peering out from eerie silhouetted forest wallpaper, and light fixtures crafted from old mason jars and hay balers, the spread of which eventually made having the name Baler intolerable.
Modern Chinese cuisine meets laid-back bar vibe.