NY's legendary Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is coming to Chicago

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, the unassailable, upstate New York barbecue chain -- and mainstay on our list of America's best BBQ joints -- is opening in Chicago (!!!) in the Spring of 2015 (fewer !!) across from Joe’s Bar on Weed St. It'll be a nearly-13,000sqft space with a rustic biker-bar vibe, a live music stage, and what could be one of Chi's finest BBQ joints alongside just-opened Green St. Smoked Meats and Smoque.
And because you like having your orders figured out 12 months in advance, our NYC Editor recommends the ribs. And the wings. And the all-day breakfast. And the poutine with brisket and Pimento cheese. And maybe the Dinosaur's Big-Ass Pork Plate loaded up with hand-pulled smoked pork shoulder, Dino sliders, and spice-rubbed BBQ chicken wings.
