The Best Chicago Bars and Restaurants That Opened in June

Proxi West Loop Sepia's long-awaited sister restaurant has finally opened, and with chef/partner Andrew Zimmerman at the helm, it's poised as one of the most promising Randolph Row arrivals of the summer. The menu draws influence from around the world, with unexpected flavor combinations like burrata with sunchoke conserva, leek ash, and sourdough, cobia with coconut, turmeric, and curry leaf, and barbecued lamb ribs with pickled mango and cashews.

Split-Rail West Town Former Ada Street executive chef Zoe Schor strikes out on her own with this ode to Americana. House-cured bacon, sour cream, Hook's five-year Cheddar, and crispy potato skins comprise a knockout gnocchi-based twist on the loaded baked potato, while the green-bean casserole is amped up with local produce, oyster mushrooms, house-fried onions, and a smattering of fresh herbs. If you're craving some chicken nuggets, well, Schor does those, too, complete with house-made honey mustard dipping sauce. The rotating beverage menu is equally American in theme, and features everything from the low-proof Freedom From Want (elderflower liqueur, gentian liqueur, grapefruit, cinnamon tincture, and a rosemary garnish) to the souchon-infused-vodka-based Operation Paperclip with dry vermouth, Punt e Mes, and maraschino.

Beatrix and Beatrix Market West Loop Fulton Market's newest arrival marks both the third outpost of Lettuce Entertain You's successful all-day cafe and the brand's very first restaurant in the West Loop. Look for the same coffee and pastry fare brimming with in-house baked goods, healthy menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and even a grab-and-go market experience like the Streeterville location. In addition, the market side showcases a more expansive self-serve salad, soup, and hot food bar, a rotating selection of chef-prepared sandwiches, salads, and snacks, and much more.

BLVD West Loop Sancerre Hospitality's debut concept toes the line between modern decor and 1950s Sunset Boulevard glamour. Executive chef Ross Mendoza's inventive menu includes seafood towers and a caviar service stand alongside fresh dishes like pappardelle tossed in oxtail ragu and retro reimaginings of a patty melt and pot pie. In keeping with the old-meets-new motif, the beverage list features both traditional cocktails and new creations, like the refreshing Treat Me Nice, which is made with Sotol Por Siempre, passionfruit, and lime.

Marshall's Landing River North Thanks to the folks behind the ever-expanding DMK empire, a visit to the Merchandise Mart just got a whole lot more delicious. This 12,000 square foot lounge is equal parts workspace and casual eatery, and slings everything from tuna poke and a Kellogg Corn Flake fried chicken to an irresistible brownie sundae, with over a dozen signature and classic cocktails.

HaiSous Pilsen Thai and Danielle Dang, the resilient couple and former chef and beverage director, respectively, of Embeya, bring authentic Vietnamese fare to Pilsen. The warm, inviting space centers around an open kitchen, and promises both a $33 three-course chef's tasting menu and a regular menu that spotlights clay-pot cooking.