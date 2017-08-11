Food & Drink

NYC's Famous Street Meat Is Coming to Chicago's Gold Coast

By Published On 03/10/2015 By Published On 03/10/2015
Flickr/Chris Goldberg

Trending

related

These Insane Squid Ice Cream Cones Come With Chocolate Tentacles

related

America's Best Small Cities to Move to Before They Get Too Popular

related

M&M’s First-Ever Pumpkin Pie Flavor Just Hit Stores

related

NASA Maps Predict Where the Skies Will Be Clearest for the Eclipse

Get ready to line up for all that extra white sauce, Chicago! 

NYC's most famous purveyors of white and red sauce-covered street meats, The Halal Guys, is opening its first-ever Chicago location this June, to be located at 49 W. Division St in the Gold Coast neighborhood -- just about a block away from the Clark/Division Red Line stop, according to a report by DNAinfo Chicago.

But unlike the Manhattan food carts that made Halal Guys famous (and attract hour-long lines for rice and lamb platters), the new franchise spot will be a brick-and-mortar restaurant similar to the two that opened in recent years in New York, according to the report. 

The Chicago location is the first of five slated to open in the city, DNAinfo reported, and comes as part of the Halal Guys's global expansion that includes plans to open franchise and corporate locations in Southern California, Houston, and even the Philippines. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait for the fog of that sweet street meat smoke to fill the streets this summer. Send him news tips at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

Stuff You'll Like