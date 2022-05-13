16 Old-School Restaurants in Chicago for a Classic Night Out

Once upon a time, in those Medieval days before Michelin Stars and James Beard galas, Chicago was stereotyped as a meat-and-potatoes town, infamous for its stockyards (thanks, Upton Sinclair) and enough meat-processing plants to earn it the eerie nickname of “hog butcher to the world.” Things have evolved significantly in the past hundred or so years, though. Sure, the Midwestern metropolis still loves its meat and potatoes, but sometimes they come in the form of hot dogs with crinkle-cut fries, or Reuben sandwiches with latkes, or a 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye with rosemary-roasted spuds.

Meaty or not, many enduring restaurants have evolved with Chicago as its morphed into the epicurean epicenter it is today. The city now boasts mind-melting tasting menus and celebrity chefs, but it’s these timeworn classics that help keep the city rooted, and Chicagoans have plenty of room in their hearts for an old-school steakhouse or diner just as much as they do for the hot new thing.

Through the pandemic, which saw the shuttering of beloved institutions like Dinkel’s Bakery, Yoshi’s, and Everest, it’s heightened the appreciation for these venerable standbys, and what they mean to the city’s food scene. From fine dining to casual neighborhood sub shops, and cinnamon rolls to salad bars, the old guard is rich with as much perseverance as nostalgia, and they’re as crucial to the city’s dining DNA as the fine dining icon serving translucent pumpkin pie. Let’s raise an Old Fashioned to these seminal old-school restaurants in Chicago.